Voter Guide: Carlisle Village Member of Council at Large

Kim Bilbrey

Andrew J. Hubbs

Tim Humphries

Randal Jewett

James Lickliter

Lisa M. Long

Michael Kilpatrick

Education: Attended Adirondack Community College, maintained a 4.0 GPA while there

Current Employment: Self-employed: We own an online education business called Growing Farmers where we provide coaching, community and courses that help farmers thrive in business and life. We also own the Farm on Central, a small vegetable, fruit, horticulture and education farm in the village of Carlisle.

Community Involvement: Founding board member for the Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Upstate New York. We raised $2.3 million to preserve a 164 acre farm within the city limits of Saratoga Springs.

Why are you seeking elected office? Let’s make Carlisle a destination, not a drive through! I love our little village. We have a lot going for us: new school, attractive neighborhoods, excellent business locations and opportunities. But let’s not hold ourselves back. Since we’ve moved here, I’ve talked to hundreds of residents of the town, and listened to what their aspirations, fears, frustrations and concerns are. It’s evident we need change, and as a multiple business owner, father and educator, I have the vision and experience to make that happen.

Why should voters elect you? I’m a young business owner who gets things done. I am the first person in eight years to successfully start a new brick and mortar business in Carlisle, and I understand just how tough it can be to navigate everything needed to make it work and the reasons that new businesses don’t want to come. As a life-long business owner, (Farm on Central is our third), I understand what it takes to provide services, manage people, and work with government agencies to build a better future for our kids. I want to listen. I believe the best way to go far is to sit down and listen to those who have more experience and insight than you and see how you can bring them to the table and connect with each other. Our community members have great ideas, they just don’t want to run for public office -- I want to be their voice! Oh, and on the regular issues? I’m a pro-life father of three who has my CCW, stands proudly for medical freedom and thinks our school mascot is honoring of this region’s heritage!

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Support and develop businesses in Carlisle: Whether it’s supporting existing businesses or finding unique ways to bring new business in, Carlisle has a lot to offer. Let’s bring in new businesses and revenue that our community needs! If we don’t bring in more revenue, we will have to start cutting services as we will be facing deficits according to our finance director. 2. Streamline City Hall processes: Over the last year, I’ve dealt with City Hall multiple times on many different projects. Let’s face it, it’s not easy. Many residents have spoken to me about how confusing and hard it is to get anything done and business owners have stated they won’t expand or move into our municipality because of the red tape. Let’s review current processes, implement best practices and work to make Carlisle somewhere we want to live! 3. Build community: I love seeing new folks show up at the farm and experience what we’re growing. To me, it’s all about knowing and connecting with our community! We’ve had some great recent events that have brought our community together and I look forward to continuing and helping to expand these community centric events! Let’s enjoy Carlisle together!

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Attracting business can be challenging! But a couple things will help. A. A dedicated economic development person that holds business’s hands as they navigate the complex process of coming into town. If you have to wait weeks or months to get answers, you are moving on. B. A cost sharing program for the expensive infrastructure that Carlisle requires. There are lot of missing sidewalks and storm drains that are put on the business owner. We need to develop a cost share, or at least a tax abatement, on the cost of implementing these. C. A city council and zoning commission that wants to attract business. Having me on there as a yes vote when businesses come will bring business to town. 2. Streamline City Hall processes. A. We should follow the rules that we have, and if they don’t’ make sense, change them. I propose a review of the current code, and a simplification and modernization of them. B. Did you know it takes Carlilians an collective 4,186 hours a year to pay their sewer, water and trash bills? (2093 households, 10 minutes for each household per month) Something that could be easily automated (if a resident chose to opt-in) with the right technology? Let’s get it done! C. City Hall transparency: Right now, City Hall is shrouded in mystery. Depending on the day, you get a different answer if your boat can be parked in your backyard, or whether you need a permit for your fence!

Anything else? We settled in Carlisle to feed our community and raise our family. Let’s come together to make Carlisle a destination, not a drive through!