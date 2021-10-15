Voter Guide: Clayton Mayor

Education: n/a

Current Employment: Account Supervisor II - US Xpress

Community Involvement: Fraternal Order of the Eagles

Why are you seeking elected office? I decided to seek office (mayor) because I love Clayton, and the residents that call this community home. Even though Clayton is a city of 13,000 residents, I don’t feel like we are a city but rather a small, tight knit community. I felt the great residents of this community need an elected representative to listen to their concerns and truly work for the people.

Why should voters elect you? I have over 20 years experience in business management, in the transportation/logistics field. I know how to successfully lead employees and corporations in a direction of positive growth. I also feel the people should elect me because I have the ability to actually listen to the needs/wants of the people of this community, I posses a very strong desire/ambition to address the very real concerns of the citizens. I also offer a fresh view and perspective, with a common sense approach.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Terminate the contract with the CCA. CCA, the tax collection agency that Clayton currently contracts with, needs to be terminated. This tax collection agency has done a horrible job for the residents of Clayton. 2. Improve the infrastructure, storm water drainage. Many residents of Clayton have problems with their properties flooding even with minimal rainfall, while some even suffer real property damage due to this. This is a real problem that has been needing to be addressed for quite some time. 3. Bring jobs to Clayton. Clayton is currently a “bed” community, and for our city to grow we need businesses to provide our citizens with local employment opportunities.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Clayton is a charter government, meaning the mayor has one vote, with no veto power. 1.To terminate the contract with the CCA, it will need the support (votes) of the entire council. I will collaborate with council to make this happen. It would be my desire to create our own tax department within Clayton, employing our citizens and keeping our tax dollars local. An alternative option would be another out sourced tax collection agency, I will not further burden the citizens of Clayton with added costs of tax services. 2. Improving the infrastructure: I will work diligently with other members of council, and city administration to ensure these issues are finally addressed. Poor or lack of proper storm water drainage has been an issue for many of of Clayton for years. Many residents suffer repeated property damage due to this, with the city doing nothing to help. This is not acceptable. We need to take care of our citizens, our neighbors! 3. Bringing jobs to Clayton. Clayton is in a prime location for business. We have state Routes 49/48 with ease of access to I-70, with close proximity to the I-70/I-75 interchange. I have a network of business owners, and commercial developers looking to expand. If elected, it will take collaboration of council, Zoning/Planning Commissions, to make this happen. I will work to make Clayton even more attractive for businesses to plants their roots here. I have the network of friends in place to make this become a reality.

Anything else? I was born and raised in Bradford, Ohio. I know small, tight-knit communities. I’ve resided in Clayton for the last five years. Even though it is a city, I feel like I live in a small town. Neighbors know each other, willing to help one another, oftentimes breaking bread together. I enjoy knowing all of my neighbors. As an example, last winter with the snow -- I can’t count the number of driveways I plowed. Not because I was asked to, I did it on my own free will. One neighbor who knows me, even stated that he wasn’t sure who was plowing snow from his drive, but he knows I waved at him. Later he asked why I did that, I replied with, “I hope you don’t mind, just trying to help.” He appreciated it. I was offered payment by a few residents, which I politely declined. I had the means to help my neighbors, and I did. I care about my neighbors, the young couple who resides behind me had just moved here from North Carolina, and didn’t think about buying a snow shovel. They walked through deep snow to deliver a thank you card to my front door. It was touching, but not required. I truly enjoy helping my neighbors, and will continue to, regardless of the outcome of this election.