Voter Guide: Franklin City Member of Council

Education: Franklin High School, 1995; Eastern Michigan University, 1999

Current Employment: Medtronic

Community Involvement: Currently serve on Franklin City Council, chair of Economic Development, Finance Committee, Safety Committee, Franklin Athletic Boosters Board member, member of Franklin Athletic Hall of Fame.

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking reelection to Franklin City Council because we are on the brink of executing some major projects that we have been laying the groundwork on for years. This is my hometown and my wife and I chose to live and raise our daughters here and I just want to make Franklin the best it can be.

Why should voters elect you? First and foremost, I am not a politician and have no political aspirations beyond serving my hometown. I am a lifelong resident of Franklin and have been involved in our community in many capacities since I moved back home from college. I coached youth sports for years, I’ve been an avid supporter of our schools and Franklin athletics, and have built so many lifelong relationships in this family we call Franklin. We have a lot of momentum right now with our new schools coming, and I have great relationships with all of the involved entities (city, school board, township) to make this a successful transition into a new era.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Development is a major focus of mine. This includes our Downtown revitalization, industrial growth/jobs, new residential options for our community, and a successful incorporation of our new schools. 2. Safety and drug prevention are critically important and will continue to be a top priority for me. 3. Beautification/cleanup of our town.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Development: We have an excellent comprehensive plan for downtown that our staff and council have been working tirelessly on. We have already started implementing infrastructure, have acquired properties, met with potential developers, and are going to be implementing a forgivable loan program to incentivize businesses to invest in our downtown. We are investing in the expansion of our industrial parks to accommodate future businesses. And, for the first time, Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf was invited to be a guest speaker at the Greater Dayton Homearama and was very well received. Safety and drug prevention: We just hired an excellent new police chief that is ready to tackle our safety and drug problem head on. We’ve invested in state-of-the-art technology to assist our police department in fighting crime. Our HOPE program continues to touch lives and help those who want help. Beautification: We now have a dedicated person to address property violations and code enforcement to help clean up our town. We’ve also incorporated a sale/rental inspection program that will assist in maintaining properties and help our property values.

Anything else? I appreciate the opportunity you have given me in the past to represent you. My heart is in Franklin, and I will continue to always do what is best for our community. This is an exciting time for Franklin, and I am confident the work we are doing will make Franklin a better place. I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 2. Thank you!

Denny Centers

No response

Clayton R. Hicks

No response

Matt Wilcher

No response