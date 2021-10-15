Voter Guide: German Twp. Trustee (Montgomery County)

Education: Doctor of Dental Surgery, Case Western Reserve University, 1983

Current Employment: Retired dentist, practiced in Germantown, 1986-2011

Community Involvement: Member of the Germantown United Methodist Church, current alternate member of the German Township Zoning Commission, member of the German Township Zoning Appeals 1997-2015, German Township trustee 2016-2019

Why are you seeking elected office? As a German Township resident since 1994, I have strong ties to this community. These ties make me want to serve German Township in a leadership role using my talents and experience to give back to the community.

Why should voters elect you? I plan to represent all German Township residents equally and fairly. I have the experience, dedication and the time to listen to residents’ concerns and do all in my power to solve the problems presented to me. I will also make it a priority to allow public comments and questions throughout our regular and special meetings.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? One, trying to improve the condition of our township roads. Two, determine how the township can best utilize the American Rescue Plan Act funds allotted to us ($303,150). Three, manage any issues that may be unresolved concerning a possible Joint Economic Development District that may be formed in the township.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? One, I will examine our financial situation to see if some general fund monies can be allocated to the road department. Two, I will investigate if the township can work with our internet providers to increase internet speeds and reliability using the American Rescue Plan Act funds. Three, I will continue to attend all meetings regarding the JEDD and monitor any decisions that will need to be made after Jan. 1.

Anything else? I volunteer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. I work two to three days a week at the Meowza Cat Boutique in the Dayton Mall. Stop by anytime to see our great adoptable cats.

Lyndsey Ritze

Credit: IVORY LAMB PHOTOGRAPHY

Education: Master’s degree, Kettering College (Master’s of physician assistant studies), B.S. biology, Ohio University

Current Employment: Physician assistant, hospital

Community Involvement: Montgomery County Republican Party ward leader and precinct captain; treasurer, Young Republican Women of Dayton; Greater Dayton Young Republicans

Why are you seeking elected office? As a member of the German Township community, I take very seriously the current operations and future planning of the township. I am invested in ensuring a bright future for our residents, as my daughter is now in school in the district and this is our home. I want to be a good steward of our tax dollars and resources, and make improvements where we can. We must support our safety departments, including fire and police, to provide them what is needed to keep our community safe. Our community has a long tradition of family values, that must continued to be nurtured as we see growth and development.

Why should voters elect you? I am committed to respectfully hearing all concerns and issues, and addressing them all to the best of my ability. Our community members deserve to have their voices heard and taken seriously. I am continually in communication with state legislators regarding bills, and believe it is equally important to have a voice at the local level.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Continuing to ensure excellent support of our police, fire and roads departments. 2. Evaluating ways to grow the community economically while maintaining the close-knit tradition that draws families to the area. 3. Addressing our need for broader safe, affordable high-speed internet options. Many residents cannot use secure internet such as cable internet due to lack of availability, and many programs required to work from home are not supported by the speed we have available. Expanding these options are possible with the use of American Rescue Plan funds.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I am committed to diving into these issues with open communication from the individual departments, community members, and service providers to secure effective solutions.

Anything else? While I am not a lifelong or multigeneration resident of the area, this is my home and I am equally as dedicated to the township as my opponents. I would love the opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to the board of trustees.

Jake Stubbs

No response

Abra Reed

No response

VOTE FOR 1 for the Unexpired Term Ending Dec. 31, 2023

Walter Lynn Cleveland

No response

Lou Potter Jr.

No response