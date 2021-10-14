Voter Guide: Greene County Educational Service Center

Current Employment: NA

Community Involvement: Board of Education for Bellbrook Sugarcreek Schools-20 years

Why are you seeking elected office? I feel I have the knowledge and experience to be an asset to this board.

Why should voters elect you? I have experience with the services of the ESC - as a parent, as a former teacher, and as a board member who contracted services with the ESC.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Champion for special education supports, as well as gifted education; support programs and training for teachers; work to keep the financial responsibilities.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Work with the existing board members, the superintendent and treasurer to understand the goals of the ESC.

Anything else? My children benefited from many of the services and programs of the ESC. I have experience at many levels - parent, teacher and board member.

Rita Canty

No response