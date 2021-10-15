Voter Guide: Harrison Township trustees

Current Employment: Recruiter

Community Involvement: I have served as Northridge Community Watch president. I have been a planning committee volunteer for the New City Church Back to School Bash, and the Community Christmas Tree Lighting. Served organized and executed several community clean up days focusing on the elderly, disabled and veterans that needed help. Participated in tornado clean up and restoration projects, and served at a distribution center.

Why are you seeking elected office? I feel that it is time for a new perspective. Many who are serving have been there or served on other boards for a long time and are part of similar demographics. I will bring a fresh set of ideas, thoughts, and as a young homeowner in the community, I can look into what our township needs for the next generation. I can be the voice for young families and citizens that don’t have a seat at the table right now.

Why should voters elect you? I take great pride in our community and I want others to take pride in the community. I will work for the people and hear their voices. I am committed to keeping Harrison Township a great place to work, live, raise a family, continue to grow and flourish. I’m the leadership that we need to move forward.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Bringing new businesses to Harrison Township would be a big priority of mine. Rebuilding our community so that it is even better than it was before the tornadoes. Another priority of mine would be to make sure the American Rescue Plan funds were used wisely.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Applying for grants is a specific plan that I have to address my top priorities if elected. The township could apply for grants to help bring businesses to our community. While the township received funding to help with the streets and public property, we still have a lot of private properties to clean up. We could work with zoning on cleaning up the private properties. abandoned homes and other homes that need addressed in the community. I would advocate for the American Rescue Plan funds to be used to support the local businesses. We need to invest in the township’s future and investing in the businesses would help tremendously.

Anything else? As a homeowner and resident of Harrison Township, I care deeply about the future of our community and where we are going. I’m invested and I will do what it takes to make the community even better. I will be accessible to our citizens of the community through different avenues so they can approach me with their issues and have their concerns addressed.

Charles M. Waldron Jr.

Current Employment: C. WALDRON AND COMPANY INC.

Community Involvement: Church organizations

Why are you seeking elected office? I would like to be part of the new Harrison Township. Growth is the new word for the township. Our new relationship with the county prosecutor, Judge Heck in Vandalia and Sheriff Rob Streck will allow us to control crime and zoning violations, which have hinder our growth. We are excited and look forward to keeping our residents apprised of their help. Our tornado survivors are bound for new developments, and they deserve it.

Why should voters elect you? I think I am the neighbor you would like to have next to you. 42 years of business has taught me to balance all peoples needs in a considerate manner.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Crime needs to be the first. Safety in the community. Growth is second, where we have great shopping, especially food and open spaces for leisure. Affordable housing is clearly a need in the township.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Crime: As a member of the trustees, we have purchased new cameras which will identify vehicles involved in criminal activities. The cameras only identify the vehicles, not the occupants. Growth: We have a new strategic plan unfolding. We are in discussions with multiple developers for shopping, residential units and open green spaces. The extension of the bikeway is another discussion we are having with Five Rivers. Affordable housing is ongoing with our discussions with developers as mentioned.

Anything else? We, the trustees, need your help. We have a very diverse community with needs we are unaware of unless people speak up about them. Our Northridge families, Shiloh and Fort McKinley families, all have needs we need to hear.

Georgeann Godsey

No response

Roland Winburn

Education: Bachelor’s of art, psychology, Central State University; certificate, mediation and dispute resolution, Capital University Law School

Current Employment: Harrison Township

Community Involvement: Member of: First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton; Montgomery County Township Association; National Association of Towns and Township. Boards/committees: Ohio Public Works District, Miami Valley Disaster Recovery Leadership Board, Area Agency on Aging. Community: Dayton Unit of the NAACP (Economic Development Committee Chair), Montgomery County and Northwest Democratic Club. Fraternal: Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and the Knights of Saint Peter Claver. Elected offices held: Harrison Township Trustee (2002 -2008, and 2018 to present), and state representative (2009 -2014) for the 40th and 43rd Ohio House Districts.

Why are you seeking elected office? I am asking the residents of Harrison Township to reelect me to make Harrison Township better.

Why should voters elect you? I have township, county and state government policy and lawmaking proficiencies, and transferrable community engagement and community board leadership role experiences to confront budgetary, economic development, housing/property, and public safety challenges.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Infrastructure improvements 2. Attracting, retaining and growing wanted businesses and the same by offering affordable homes with features buyers want 3. Invest tax dollars wisely and purposely.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Invest tax dollars wisely and purposely, and listen to the hopes and desires of the residents for a better township.

Anything else? I plan to work actively, collaboratively, thoughtfully, intentionally, strategically and with genuine care about the township’s present and future, all the while placing citizen’s needs above my own.