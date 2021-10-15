Voter Guide: Huber Heights City Council District 4

Education: Master’s of science in public safety (concentration in emergency management) and Master’s of science in homeland security, both from Capella University

Current Employment: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Community Involvement: Parks and Recreation Board (Huber Heights)

Why are you seeking elected office? I am running for city council to make sure there is transparency and accountability, resident voices are heard, and their needs are addressed.

Why should voters elect you? Voters should elect me because I will be their voice, someone who listens, engages and is based on the ideas of the people of the community. I bring a perspective that is not represented on the council. We have a diverse community, and everyone deserves to be represented. I believe communication and transparency are key. But I also believe in the facts. We can’t live in the past, but we can look toward the future and I want to help make that happen. I am a change agent, a community leader and someone who will listen. I want to see our community continue to progress, and be competitive within the region. We can’t just sit idle and watch everyone grow, we must be competitive. I want to focus on economic growth, job creation, housing that is affordable and help to bring resources to our city where possible. . We have a great community and I know we can do more if we all work together toward a common goal, and I commit to doing so as your Ward 4 councilman.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? If elected, my top three priorities will be increasing communication and transparency between the city and residents; strengthening our community infrastructure, and increasing resources and support within the city.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? If elected, I will encourage opportunities to speak with residents outside of scheduled meetings. I believe we need to hear more from residents in order to work toward a common goal. My plan is to host community engagements where we can meet with residents, share information, receive feedback, ideas beyond the chambers. We need to be approachable and less divisive. The city has done a great job responding to the water line breaks and reducing some recent traffic congestions within the city. However I would like to see a long term action plan that not only addresses the issue but also reduces the breaks and traffic citywide. My plan would include a push for prioritization of both water and sewer line breaks. Those areas in dire need should be prioritized first while others should continued to be monitored and then replaced accordingly. We have an abundance of resources and support in the community, but a comprehensive list does not exists. I would like to develop a comprehensive list that includes local, city, county and even veteran resources designed to support our community.

Anything else? I am a voice for change and truly believe our resident voices matter. I’ve been an active member of the Parks and Recreation Board for over six years, and I have enjoyed meeting everyone. Similar to city council, this position requires us to listen to ideas from residents while advising and providing our recommendation to council. If the voters will have me, I would like to represent them to make sure Huber voices, are heard and our community had the diverse perspective in order to help our community grow. I believe in taking care of our people first while continuing to move our community forward. #hubervote4king.

Anita Kitchen

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Wright State University

Current Employment: Executive director of FOA (Families of Addicts)

Community Involvement: President of Miami Valley Very Special Arts, former president of Very Special Arts Ohio, COAT, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Coalition, Phi Mu sorority

Why are you seeking elected office? Ward 4 is an older section of Huber Heights, and the infrastructure is in need of repairs. I have an understanding of Ward 4 and feel that I can be a strong voice for the citizens. The ward needs better communication and transparency, as well as a representative who actively seeks their opinions.

Why should voters elect you? I have lived in Ward 4 for 33 years and understands many of the needs. I also have 32 years in management of a government program as well as the understanding of government budgets. I know the importance of government accountability and transparency.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Focus on the infrastructure of city, especially the number of water breaks 2. Work to bring higher paying jobs to the city 3. Work with the schools and Chamber of Commerce to better serve Huber Heights hard working families.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I would set aside a portion of the budget and start with the streets that have had the largest number of water breaks and start replacing their water lines. This would continue each year until all the water lines that are breaking and in the older section of Huber have been replaced. Many people in the ward work and are not able to get to council meetings. I will go out to the residents in my ward on a regular bases and hear what they need from the city. I will work with the schools and the Chamber of Commerce to help with the communication between the three entities.

Anything else? I have worked with families my entire career and will be an advocate on council for people with disabilities, seniors, single parent households and families in general. I will listen and work hard to have your voices heard.