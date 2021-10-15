Voter Guide: Huber Heights City Council District 5

Education: Wayne High graduate and attending Liberty University

Current Employment: Ohio performance manager, Gerber Collision and Glass

Community Involvement: City council at large, vice mayor, administrative chair, member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church.

Why are you seeking elected office? I’m a lifelong resident of Huber Heights. I’ve been married to my wife, Lori, for 45 years, and we have raised all five children in Huber. My wife, children and I are all Wayne High School graduates. I’m proud to call Huber my home, and I love this city. I have helped lead Huber Heights into the successful community it is today through numerous projects, initiatives and responsible governing. I want to continue my tenure of service to the community to make sure what we have built continues to strengthen and grow.

Why should voters elect you? I have demonstrated that I’m the most qualified candidate for city council. I have consistently brought solutions to the table and always willing to roll up my sleeves and contribute to getting the work done for the people and success of this community. I have the temperament and leadership skills needed to continue to make Huber a great place to live, work and raise a family.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? The three most challenging issues are an aging infrastructure, redeveloping distressed properties and transparency. The city has decided to dedicate more resources to the repair and replacement of utilities and the city’s street program. I helped create the plan to purchase a distressed shopping center and the surrounding land. This strategic move answered the calls from our citizens to revitalize the core area of the community. I will continue to provide strategies and plans to keep that project moving to control the city’s destiny and accelerate property development. I will continue to bring solutions to the table with focus on continued transparency and collaboration with the mayor and all of council. Governing the city in view of and along with all the members of the community is of utmost importance. Disagreements are healthy, but in the end we need to do what’s best for the city.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I feel the best way to address those priorities should be those that most benefit the citizens. These priorities include infrastructure system improvement and expansion. The American Recovery Plan Act funding provides resources to invest in new infrastructure opportunities and redeveloping distressed properties. In regards to transparency, as a member of council, I have been an advocate for fiscal transparency. In 2015 while on city council, we put our budget online before most communities. I will continue to uphold transparency.

Anything else? Our city’s first responders are the best in the region and have been out in the community providing service and support to keep the city safe and allow residents and businesses to enjoy a high quality of life. The safety and support of our first responders is very important. That is why I’m committed to continuing to provide the necessary resources they need to provide the safety services every resident needs, and when they need it.

Noemi Marrero

Education: Master’s degree

Current Employment: Dayton Public Schools

Community Involvement: Volunteer musician for area churches, food pantry, counseling, tutoring, nursing home ministry, Miami Valley Women’s Center

Why are you seeking elected office? I want to be elected for office because I want to serve my community. I have lived in Huber Heights for over 11 years, and it is time that I give back to my fellow residents by bringing to my community a fresh mind with new ideas and a mentality of progress.

Why should voters elect you? Voters should elect me because I am fully committed to my community and have been involved behind the scenes with many community organizations without seeking recognition. My community knows who I am because of the personal relationships that I have formed with each one of them. I am a hard worker and have a good head on my shoulders and can bring in new ideas to improve our city. I only understand the day to day struggle simply because I am a person who is real and down to earth.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Mend the communication between the government and the citizens. Help the community build relationships with each other. Provide our youth a safe and healthy place to gather.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Mend the communication between the government and the citizens by listening to them and bringing up real concerns to our leaders without judgment or my own personal biases. Help the community build relationships with each other by creating opportunities for the citizens in my ward to simply meet each other and collaborate with each other for good goals. Create a program where the community joins efforts in order to provide our youth a safe and healthy place to gather and spend their energy enjoying activities that are good for their bodies, minds and spirit.

Anything else? I have a clear mind and a positive outlook in life and can bring changes to our community by channeling that positivism and level-headed mentality in innovative ways.