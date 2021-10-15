Voter Guide: Huber Heights Council at Large

Education: Master’s of science, administration, Central Michigan University; Bachelor’s of science (Cum Laude), management, Park University; Defense Systems Management College graduate

Current Employment: Retired; currently serving as Huber Heights Councilwoman-at-Large

Community Involvement: President, Kiwanis of Dayton; Executive Committee, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission; Huber Heights Board of Zoning Appeals, 2012 - 2016; Huber Heights Ward 5 councilmember, March 2016–December 2017; councilwoman at large, Jan. 1, 2018–present; Huber Heights vice mayor, 2020; city of Huber Heights Ordinance Review Commission; Huber Heights Dog Park Committee; Huber Heights Parks & Recreation Master Plan Committee; Huber Heights Brandt Pike Revitalization Committee; City Charter Review Committee; Miami Valley Military Affairs Association; Greater Miami Valley myVeteran Community; Voices 4 Vets Advocacy Group; Miami Valley Continuum of Care Montgomery County Food Equity Initiative; Gem City Market member; National League of Cities “Women in Government”

Why are you seeking elected office? I have spent the last six years being the voice on council for our residents, initiated many projects that have improved their quality of lives, and ensured the priorities of our taxpayers, children, and seniors were addressed. I have introduced many initiatives and had an integral role in the tremendous progress our city has experienced in the last four years. Diversity, equity and inclusion are critical to our future, and we must continue our efforts to ensure all our neighbors have opportunities to thrive in our city. In short, I am running because I have a proven record of getting projects accomplished, a vision for the future of Huber Heights, and a willingness to continue working hard to make that vision reality.

Why should voters elect you? My main responsibilities as councilwoman is to listen to our residents, help them resolve neighborhood issues, improve their quality of life and enhance our community amenities. I have been very successful in doing that by providing valuable guidance on development issues, providing softened water, offering the opportunity to participate in an energy aggregation program and negotiated cheaper waste disposal. All to help residents save money. Using extensive feedback from our residents, we built a wonderful new dog park; a Veteran’s Memorial; and at the request of a local 10-year-old, a new BMX/Skate Park. I have been a staunch advocate for our seniors and public safety personnel and am advocating for a new senior center and public works facility to resolve overcrowding issues.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Improving our aging infrastructure, mitigating our current traffic issues, Brandt Pike Revitalization

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? We are currently lining the aging water and sewer lines to extend service life and have implemented a long-term plan to minimize future main breaks. This will be monitored closely. Any new developments must now include a traffic study to mitigate current traffic congestion areas and avoid creating new ones. We will construct a dedicated right turn lane from Merily Way to the Route 202 on-ramp. We are currently seeking community input on their preferences for the Brandt Pike Revitalization Project. City staff is using this input to gain developer interest for this area. The area already is projected to include the new Huber Heights Library, Dog Town, and a new Civic and Senior Center.

Anything else? Council must continue sharing essential information with the public and seeking community input on critical issues to ensure transparency and collaboration. Ensuring that our citizens have the resources they need when facing a crisis is equally important. I volunteer extensively, both within the city and throughout the Miami Valley, to ensure our children have food on the table, a roof over their heads and clothes to wear. Without these essentials, they face real challenges to succeed. To learn more about my service to the community and vision for the future, visit electbyrge.com

Richard E. Shaw Jr.

Education: Carlisle Local School (general education); Miami Valley Career Technology Center (criminal justice)

Current Employment: PNC Bank

Community Involvement: Executive Board member Dayton First Tier Suburbs Consortium, 2020-present; chair, NLC First Tier Suburbs Council, 2019; Dayton Talent Attraction and Retention Forum Committee, 2021; Huber Heights Little League coach and board member, 2014-2019; NLC Race, Equity And Leadership (REAL) Council, 2020-present; vice chair, NLC First Tier Suburbs Council, 2018; Clean Fuels Ohio Committee, 2018-present; Drive Electric Dayton EV Ambassador, 2017-present; NLC Community and Economic Development Committee member, 2017-present; NLC Service Line Warranty Program adviser 2018-present; NLC Small Cities Council, 2019-present; alternate council representative to the Dayton First Tier Suburbs Consortium, 2016-2017; council representative to the Dayton First Tier Suburbs Consortium, 2016-present; member of the Miami Valley Military Affairs Association, 2016-present; member of the Charter Review Commission, 2016; council liaison to the Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board, 2017; member and secretary to the Huber Heights City Dog Park Committee, 2018; Huber Heights City Schools Financial Advisory Committee, 2019

Why are you seeking elected office? I promised the residents of Huber Heights in 2015, that I would only serve a maximum of two terms as the Ward 1 city council representative. Many residents and business owners suggested that I take the natural progression of city leadership from a ward seat to a citywide at large seat this year. My time on city council has proven my involvement and leadership throughout our community. For this reason, the residents of Ward 1 felt it necessary to reelect me in 2019. As the next at large city council member, I will represent our whole community. I believe it was obvious that a change needed to be made when my opponent created a (mocking) video about city council in 2017, voted to “ban” medical marijuana businesses in 2018 and voted to remove the city’s membership to the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce in 2020. I find it concerning that for the past 3½ years, my opponent, along with a majority of the city council are unwilling to meet with our Huber Heights School Board, Bethel School Board and the Bethel Twp. trustees. We need to restore the broken relationships with neighboring communities and regional organizations.

Why should voters elect you? My time on city council has proven my involvement and leadership throughout our community. As the next at large city council member, I will represent our whole community and continue the work of the people. I have held more community engagement meetings than any other member of council. These types of meetings and collaboration will continue over my next term. With the major infrastructure and traffic concerns within our community, Mr. Otto and I are the only two members of city council that have met directly with the Ohio Department of Transportation deputy director. I will continue to work with our state partners for the betterment of our community. Just this year, in partnership with the National League of Cities and the Dayton First Tier Suburbs, I was a part of a regional committee to address the employment issues facing our community. This is just one of many steps that I will be taking to restore and rebuild the broken relationships with neighboring communities and regional organizations. I will continue to advocate and work side-by-side with our business community. In 2020, my opponent said they were “disappointed with the Chamber of Commerce” and then voted to remove the city’s membership. My support and drive to revitalize our city parks will continue. During my term on council, I have advocated for more improvements and upgrades to our city parks, to improve the quality of life for all residents and youth sports organizations.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Infrastructure: Residents have spoken loud and clear that the aging Infrastructure and worsening traffic issues are a major challenge. Our infrastructure plays a vital role in the quality of life for our residents, while enabling commerce for local businesses. Water improvements are also needed, as in the past 20 months, our community has experienced over 240 water main breaks. Also, we must invest in additional street repairs while tackling our city’s traffic issues. The Public Works Department should be a priority, as they need additional staff, along with a quality facility to house unprotected equipment. Communication: We must improve the communication from City Hall to our residents and business owners. I presented a mobile city app that has since been developed yet underutilized. Additionally, we must improve the line of communication with our city officials, including those who “intentionally” withhold information from other councilmembers and the community. I believe we need to make city records more accessible and end the backroom meetings. Business Growth: Supporting businesses and startups should be a priority. Small businesses employ most of our population and yet today, they do not have the best support from city council. It is my goal to work the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce to design and implement a small business academy to provide technical and funding assistance to small business and support young entrepreneurs.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Infrastructure: I will continue the positive communication with the Ohio Department of Transportation deputy director. To date, we moved up state projects on both Routes 201 and 202 by more than a year and saving taxpayer dollars. This also includes that continued work with Suez to mitigate the increasing water main breaks within the community. I have proposed an increase to the budget to tackle this immediately. Communication: I will request that the City App have a redesign and rollout within 60 days. To improve community communication, I will continue the engagement meetings within the city including a more informative social media presence. This will also include a more streamline approach of city council communication, fully utilizing the invested technology and platforms. Business Growth: I will seek opportunities to invest in a lending program to infuse small businesses with needed funding to keep thriving as done in other cities. Finally, to increase small business success I would develop a business network to enable entrepreneurs and small businesses to work closely with large companies to increase capacity and support for each other while increasing revenues.

Anything else? We have serious problems to solve in Huber Heights, and we need serious people to solve them. I have worked to combat human trafficking, supported local business, and fought for American-made materials for our Veteran’s Memorial. This includes advocating for the 13,000 veteran patients and nearly 215,000 Ohioans benefiting from medical marijuana. Due to the 2018 actions of the mayor and certain members of council, Huber Heights has lost out on receiving any portion of the nearly $709 million in revenue to date. Huber Heights is my family’s home and we plan to retire in this wonderful community. Since purchasing our first home in Huber Heights, I work hard every day to make sure your voices are heard. We see each other at a Wayne game; eating at local restaurants like Classic Pizza; shopping in local stores like Food Bazaar; in short, I am in the community! I encourage you to do your research prior to Nov. 2. www.electshaw.com