Voter Guide: Jackson Township trustee

1 hour ago

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News invited local candidates to fill out the following questionnaire to inform readers.

VOTE FOR 2:

Randall DeVilbiss

No response

Ryan L. Hodson

No response

Jim Wampler

Education: Law degree, Ohio State University

Current Employment: Retired lawyer

Community Involvement: Past member Farmersville Mason Lodge, Farmersville Rotary #482

Why are you seeking elected office? To improve trash collection

Why should voters elect you? See above

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? See above

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? See above

Anything else? No

