Voter Guide: Jackson Township trustee

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News invited local candidates to fill out the following questionnaire to inform readers.
VOTE FOR 2:
Randall DeVilbiss
No response
Ryan L. Hodson
No response
Jim Wampler
Education: Law degree, Ohio State University
Current Employment: Retired lawyer
Community Involvement: Past member Farmersville Mason Lodge, Farmersville Rotary #482
Why are you seeking elected office? To improve trash collection
Why should voters elect you? See above
If elected, what will be your top three priorities? See above
What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? See above
Anything else? No