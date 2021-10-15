Voter Guide: Jefferson Twp. trustee (Montgomery County)

Education: Township graduate class of 1980; Sinclair Community College, Associate’s, AAS; Neighborhood Leadership Institute

Current Employment: Montgomery County Job & Family Services

Community Involvement: Founder/president Neighborhood Association of Jefferson Township, life member NAACP, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church greeter, Gem City Market, Dayton Fellowship Club, N.W. Democratic Club

Why are you seeking elected office? As a native Jeffersonian and 1980 graduate, Jefferson is a beautiful place to live, “A well-kept secret,” a phrase that referenced our community. At one time Jefferson was thriving and brought in families and businesses. Currently this is not the case. Our township has seen and deserves better. That is why I am seeking the elected office of Jefferson Township trustee.

Why should voters elect you? Voters should vote for me because I will work in collaboration with our trustees to rebuild our community. As president and founder of Neighborhood Association of Jefferson Township, we focus on community events, beautification projects and a forum for community issues. I will work with trustees to address community issues and citizens’ concerns. I will focus on building a relationship with local schools, churches and businesses. I will work with the trustees and citizens to create an annual newsletter informing our citizens of events and issues our township is addressing.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Infrastructure 2. Budget visibility 3. Increase revenue

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? My specific plans are to create a comprehensive plan that focuses on identifying challenges within the community, finding solutions and collaborating with trustees toward future infrastructure planning. Create and update policies and procedures for spending, inventory and maintenance. Hire staff diverse in skill and knowledge. Seek local, state and federal grants that will assist with financing and community development opportunities. Identify current township properties that can be used for small companies and develop a plan to attract businesses.

Anything else? My core strengths are social networking, public relations and strong communication skills. I am persistent, honest and dependable. I care about Jefferson Township, and I will work hard to serve all the citizens of Jefferson Township.

Joseph J. W. Barnes

No response

Roy R. Mann Sr.

No response

Mike McLaughlin

Caption Mike McLaughlin

Education: Miami University

Current employment: Water operator

Community Involvement: Trustee on Jefferson Township, Regional Water Authority

Why are you seeking elected office? To make Jefferson Township transparent so the residents can believe in their government.

Why should voters elect you? I always answer their questions and will talk to them about their problems.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Transparency 2. Proper paperwork with every expense 3. Repair roads “in house,” saving money as I have done in the past.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Put in new policies and procedures for the day-to-day activities so our funds are better used and saved. Start repairing storm structures, sidewalks and roads with our own employees to get our roads in better shape without a lot of money.

Anything else? I will always vote in what is best for the township, and will talk about why I vote the way I voted. I do not give up on a project that is in front of me