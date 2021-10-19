Voter Guide: Kettering City Council District 2

Current Employment: Senior product manager, BJG Electronics Inc.; also owner of Scott Associates LLC

Community Involvement: SAE International (Society of Automotive Engineers/Aerospace Group)

Why are you seeking elected office? To help improve Kettering quality of live, small business & overall economic development , give back to a city that has been home to Scott family since 1942

Why should voters elect you? Use 40 year business experience and common sense approach to problem solving and decision making for our citizens’ best interests. Never forget that we are here to serve Kettering citizens and the needs of our business owners.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Address empty storefronts throughout Kettering and attract new businesses to start to fill them. 2. Work to maintain good housing stock and Kettering neighborhoods. 3. Overall economic development of Kettering businesses to offset tax revenue loss.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities: Work with and expand economic team to include existing business owners and commercial real estate experts. Kettering needs to become the area leader for business friendly expansion. Expand volunteer assistance base to assist Kettering’s seniors with exterior home maintenance issues. Develop incentives for improving troubled properties.

Anything else? As someone born into Kettering and still residing here 63 years later, I have deep roots in this community. Kettering is a great place to live and raise a family, but we need to recognize some areas of concern and provide solutions to these issues for future generations of citizens. I will always put the best interests of our residents and business owners first as we work for you -- our “citizen customers "

John J. White

No response