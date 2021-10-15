Voter Guide: Kettering Clerk of Court

Education: J.D., University of Dayton School of Law

Current Employment: Attorney at the VanNoy Firm

Community Involvement: Ohio State Bar Association; Dayton Bar Association; American Immigration Lawyers Association; treasurer, Democratic Lawyers of Dayton; member, KTC/Quail Tennis Club; assistant coach, Bellbrook Girls Tennis Team

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking elected office because I think elected officials need to get back to what they were always intended to be — people elected to serve the public. I am running to be clerk of court because the role of clerk truly embodies the notion of public service. As someone who has never run for public office but is significantly impacted by these issues both professionally and personally, I decided it was time to step up and do the work to make necessary changes. I believe we must hold our elected officials to higher standards. Our community deserves real leadership and sincere dedication to the public, not to politics. I am humbled at the opportunity of serving my community. I believe a sincere commitment to public service is vitally important for a strong and healthy public, and I have made it my lifelong dedication to do my part to make that happen. In order to serve the public and make substantial improvements, you must have that sincere commitment. I am grateful for this chance to do that for my community. I am also running to be clerk because my extensive experience as an active litigation attorney has shown me how important that position is and how pervasive of an effect a clerk’s job performance can have on individual lives and the community as a whole. I believe my personal character and my professional experience makes me the best person for the job, and I am ready to get to work.

Why should voters elect you? I am the best candidate for clerk of court because of my extensive experience as an attorney, successful small business owner, and my track record as a public servant. I have been extremely active in my law practice since becoming a lawyer, and my practice has taken me to over 40 different courthouses across the state of Ohio. I have guided over 1,000 different clients through the court process and have seen firsthand what different clerk’s offices can do to help or hurt that experience. I have seen what works and what does not, and I have encountered every type of problem someone could have when dealing with a clerk of court. I also successfully ran my own law firm and created all of my firm’s systems for record-keeping, accounting and case management. That is the type of direct experience that teaches you what really works and what is a waste of resources. Voters can also rely on me to always put the public’s interest above all else because of my long track record as a public servant. I have logged hundreds of hours of pro bono and volunteer service, I have taken part in numerous successful help clinics in our community, and I have represented dozens of indigent clients over the years. I have never needed to be paid or made to serve my community. I know a lot of politicians talk about serving the public, but we need elected officials that back that talk up with results.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? My top three priorities are: 1. Addressing the accessibility issues within the court. Accessibility is one of the highest priorities of an efficient and competent clerk’s office, as accessibility is interwoven in most of the services a clerk’s office provides to the public. One of the largest problems I see in practice is simple communication between the court and individuals doing business there. The clerk’s office is responsible for sending individuals notices, and their receipt of those notices is crucial for whether they can participate in their case. Furthermore, the clerk is responsible for maintaining the court’s website, which serves as the most used means by which people can access the court and aspects of their cases. 2. Updating the court’s systems technologically. Electronic filing is one of the largest priorities for clerk’s offices right now. E-filing saves resources and allows for much more efficient recordkeeping and filing. E-filing also helps attorneys and pro se litigants file important documents with the court with less hassle. The main impediment to implementing e-filing systems is the cost. E-filing is an infrastructural investment that will benefit the community for generations. 3. Implementing impactful help programs. It is vitally important for the clerk’s office to engage with the public and provide resources and services that truly help members of the community and save taxpayer dollars by ending cycles that drain resources. Having the firsthand experience, I am acutely aware of what programs help people, and what ends up a waste of time and funds.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Accessibility: I plan to take necessary steps to have updated addresses, send notices electronically, and make sure folks are being properly notified about their cases. Additionally, the online docket search option or option for payment of fines must be user friendly and so that individuals can navigate these online options simply and easily. Finally, for individuals who might have language barriers or physical impairments, I plan to institute procedures by which we can accommodate those issues so that those folks are not disadvantaged or left unable to properly engage with their cases. Technology: E-filing is one of those necessary investments for our court to stay updated and not fall behind. I plan to use my connections with organization across the region to finally get e-filing done at Kettering Municipal Court. I believe it is a necessary and urgent investment that will end up saving money and resources over time. Programs: We need a real help center and programs that reach people where they are and actually help make a difference. I plan to partner with the local public defender’s office and law school to host recurring programs where the public can come in and get the knowledgeable help they need with issues like licenses, fees and fines, and record sealing. I have seen these programs have tremendous success in helping people out of cycles that hurt their quality of life and drain community resources. We need something better than outdated, irrelevant brochures in the lobby and forms on a website.

Anything else? I am a proud UD Law alum, wife, attorney, small business owner and high school tennis coach. I am committed to public service and wired for hard work and efficiency. I love this community and want to serve it well. This job is about a commitment to serving people, caring about how their money is used, and having the experience and know-how to get things done. That is why I am running and that is why I take a lot of pride in saying I am the best candidate for the job. I am ready to put service over politics and get to work.

Rob Scott

City: Kettering

Education: Juris Doctorate, graduated with honors from the University of Dayton School of Law; Bachelor’s in urban affairs and political science from Wright State University; 2000 graduate from Kettering Fairmont High School

Current Employment: Clerk of Court for Kettering Municipal Court/attorney

Community Involvement: Kettering City Council and vice mayor for 10 years, Kettering Rotary member, Ohio Commodore, Dayton Mason, worship at Vineyard Christian Fellowship, member of the National Association of Court Management, Ohio Municipal/County Court Clerks Association, Southwest Ohio Clerk of Courts Association, and many more.

Why are you seeking elected office? Clerk of Court of Kettering Municipal Court

Why should voters elect you? Since being appointed clerk in January 2021, I have implemented cost saving measures saving over $200,000 just in 2021 and increased court collections by 23% ($400,000) in four months. Under my leadership, the clerk’s office always has and will remain 100% debt free. Currently implementing new court technology in partnership with the Montgomery County Clerk of Court creating a paperless court with electronic filing, text message notifications, more offering streamlined customer service. Endorsed by all four nonpartisan FOP lodges in the jurisdiction (Centerville FOP, Kettering FOP, Moraine FOP and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office FOP), Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley, Kettering Mayor Don Patterson, Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton, and all three Washington Twp. Trustees Dale Berry, Sharon Lowry, Scott Paulson.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Saving taxpayer monies 2. Implementing new court technologies 3. Improving access to justice

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Saving taxpayer money: Implemented several budget saving measures resulting in more than $200,000 savings being given back for 2021. Increased court collections by 23% in four months, bringing an additional $400,000 in revenues. Created a new process for the collections of court costs and fines allowing for an easier customer friendly platform. Spearheading an amnesty program allowing for the court to clear cases and to collect aging debt more than 20 years old. Implementing new court technology: Creating a paperless court offering electronic filing, digital signatures and more by partnering with county on new state-of-the-art case management system. Offering text message notifications connecting residents with different functions of the court. Digitizing more than 50 years of past court records. Implemented new secure digital fax service saving monies and ensuring 24/7 uninterrupted operations for fax filings. Represent all the Clerks of Court on the Montgomery County E-Warrant Working Group implementing digitals warrants throughout the county. Improving access to justice: Implemented Customer Service Center providing info on legal resources, helpful guides and more to citizens. Partnered with National Expungement Database Center service to provide low-cost access to seal court records. Helped coordinate and create the Eviction Assistance Program for tenants and landlords. Provide on second and third Mondays of the month, in partnership with the county clerk, onsite staff to assist in directing citizens to needed services ranging from legal to credit repair, all at no cost.

Anything else? More info: www.RobScott.us Rob is a fourth-generation resident of Kettering. Rob Scott was elected to Kettering City Council in 2011 and was elected to two more terms, serving almost 10 years on council. He was appointed by his fellow council members to serve as vice mayor and was on the First Tier Suburbs Committee for the Dayton area, Public Service Committee and member of South Suburban Coalition. Rob Scott has been a licensed attorney in Ohio for nearly 11 years, serving as of counsel for Oldham & Deitering LLC. He focuses on civil and criminal law, including family law, probate, real estate, small business and more. During the course of his practice, Rob has handled thousands of cases from the municipal court level to the Ohio Supreme Court. In addition to practicing law, Scott owns a small business, R. Scott Associates, LLC, focusing on small business lending and public affairs work advocating on taxpayer issues and efficient government. In 2015, Scott received the Dayton Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Award and in 2017 he received from the American Association of Political Consultant’s Forty Under 40 Award. Also, in 2020, Rob received a prestigious honor being named a commodore by the state of Ohio, approved by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Rob is a member of the Kettering Rotary Club, the Dayton Masonic Lodge #147, the National Rifle Association, Ohio Bar Association, Federalist Society, Christian Legal Society and other organizations. Scott is a Christian and worships at the Dayton Vineyard Fellowship.