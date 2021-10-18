Voter Guide: Lebanon City Member of Council

No response

Education: Master’s of science, construction management, Eastern Michigan University

Current Employment: Director, facilities and project management at Life Enriching Communities senior living company

Community Involvement: My focus up to this point in life has been family, faith and work. I am currently on Lebanon City Council, via appointment to a vacant seat. My other involvement is/has been in leadership or support positions oriented around clubs and organizations my family has been involved with. Examples are: youth leader in Countryside Student Ministries, coaching positions at Lebanon SAY Soccer, Warren County Soccer Club and Cincinnati United Soccer Club.

Why are you seeking elected office? I am currently on city council due to being appointed to a vacated seat. I am running in order to continue serving the residents of Lebanon with decisions guided by socially and fiscally conservative, liberty minded and small government principles.

Why should voters elect you? Voters should elect me to serve them for two primary reasons. First, is that my work background uniquely qualifies me to guide the city through difficult upcoming financial decisions and growth pressures. I have spent the last 30 years in commercial construction management, including the last eight years as director of facilities and project management, guiding developments and master plans (retail, residential, hospitals, medical and corporate office buildings, sports complexes, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, higher education, places of worship, city government administration, police and fire facilities, sewage treatment plants, power plants) through city zoning, planning, councils and building departments. This has given me insight on how to protect our city’s character and charm within the needs of development and growth. Secondly, is that I am a social and fiscal conservative, and believe that small government is the best government. Our 2022 city revenue is expected to increase 4% over 2021 and top $100 million for the first time, yet we have one of the lowest tax rates in Warren County and surrounding communities. To maintain excellent city services along with a balanced budget, we have to make wise fiscally conservative decisions. An example is that in my current position on city council, I have already helped to save our residents over $2 million alone in interest payments on the refinancing debt. This savings will help us have better options in building out our future infrastructure needs.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? My top three priorities will be to first manage the growth pressures that the city is facing without negatively impacting the character and charm of our city. Second is to maintain or increase our road and infrastructure development. Third is to ensure we maintain or grow essential government services with the proper resources and without going into unnecessary or unstainable debt.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? My plan to manage the growth pressures without negatively impacting the character of our city has several elements. I will lean on my 30 years of corporate experience developing and managing capital growth for clients, which is similar to what I currently do on city council. Providing the best life experiences for our residents through local job and housing growth, along with civic, retail, and entertainment expansion, has to be managed within the character of our community. Lebanon is known has having a small, vibrant hometown feel with parks and bike paths, iconic downtown elements like the LM&M train, Golden Lamb, Ice Cream Parlor, retail and many festivals. To protect these traits, I will make sure future development fits within our city master plan, and update any needed zoning or building codes to include elements which enhances those character traits. The next priority is to increase our road and infrastructure development. I have already voted for and will continue to support the elevated road program spending in order to catch up from prior year deficits. I have also voted for and will continue to support the water and sewer system upgrades that will support future development. The third priority is to provide essential city services to our residents without going into debt. My conservative fiscal position is helping us to address this now as we are going to convert three part-time fire/EMS positions to full time and hire two additional police officers.

Anything else? I love Lebanon and look forward to continuing to serve our citizens. I have been blessed to be married to my wonderful wife, Kim, for nearly 28 years. I have lived in Lebanon for 13 years and just outside the city limits for another 14 years. We have raised our four children enjoying what Lebanon offers with all either graduating or will be, one is a senior, from Lebanon High School.

Brad Lamoreaux

Education: B.S., Mt. Vernon Nazarene University

Current Employment: Self employed

Community Involvement: Warren County Central Committee (8 yrs); current chair of Warren County Central Committee

Why are you seeking elected office? Lebanon has great momentum, and I want to use my business experience, gifts, talents, etc. to help continue this.

Why should voters elect you? As a Christian, conservative, pro-life, small business owner, I feel that I will represent the people of Lebanon well. I want to continue to keep Lebanon a great place to live, work, worship and raise a family.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Infrastructure and growth, work force development, and maintaining the over all character of Lebanon.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Infrastructure and growth: Helping to maintain growth of Lebanon but not sacrificing its small town feel. Work force development: I will work with the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to keep the cost of doing business as low as possible, and maintain a healthy relationship with Lebanon schools and the Warren County Career Center. And encourage our local employers to participate in or host job fairs. Maintaining the overall character of Lebanon: Make sure we as a city council don’t jeopardize the things that make Lebanon a pro-life, pro-family and pro-small business town.

Anything else? My wife, Elizabeth, and I have four children from ages 13-20. My oldest is studying business finance at Hillsdale College. Over the past 15 years I have been active with various youth sports organizations, Trail Life USA and leadership with my church Sunday school class.

Alecia Lipton

Education: Master’s of health care administration, University of Cincinnati; Bachelor’s of science communications, Miami University; Associate’s of applied arts broadcasting, Morehead State University

Current Employment: Director of public relations at Hoxworth Blood Center

Community Involvement: Board of directors for CARE Center Animal Blood Bank, University of Cincinnati Alumni Association, Miami University Alumni Association, previous president of the Young Marines of Cincinnati Parent Organization, WCET/Think TV Advisory Committee.

Why are you seeking elected office? The city of Lebanon has been divided by a rogue council making decisions outside of their scope of responsibilities as outlined in the city charter. Currently council is acting on their religious beliefs. While I myself have a strong faith, and acknowledge that we have freedom to practice religion or refrain from religion. Simply put Christianity should not dictate public policy.

Why should voters elect you? I promise to listen more than I speak and will hold fellow council members accountable to following the city charter. Decisions will be made on what is best for the citizens of Lebanon and will not be guided by personal faith or political stepping stones. I will insist on transparency and professionalism

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? I am running for Lebanon City Council on a platform of change upheld by three pillars: equality, governance and preservation.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I am running for Lebanon City Council on a platform of change upheld by three pillars: equality, governance and preservation. I’m a firm believer in the idea that all citizens deserve the same rights and opportunities. The first step to resolving an issue is acknowledging that we have one, and I understand the importance of recognizing where Lebanon, as a community, falls short. I will always stand and support those who have felt ignored, scared, discriminated against and victimized. In regards to governance, I acknowledge the concern that our current council has gone rogue, engaging in behaviors that do not support the best interests of the city. I vow to keep personal interests out of city decisions and will not use the position as a stepping stone for future personal or political gains. I will work to keep the council accountable to citizens by following the charter while being fiscally responsible with taxpayer funds. Decisions must be made for the greater good of the city -- not for a select few. The third pillar is preservation. I look forward to working alongside citizens, local businesses, the city and the state of Ohio to help preserve and promote our unique downtown area and the community as a whole. All citizens benefit when individuals visit and spend money in our downtown shops, restaurants and local attractions. I believe that preservation will make Lebanon a destination city for visitors and families looking for a place to call home.

Anything else? I promise to listen more than I speak and will also have time for all citizens of Lebanon, Ohio.

Jim Norris

Education: Master’s of education, Xavier University

Current Employment: Retired teacher, Lebanon City Schools

Community Involvement: Lebanon City Schools, Lebanon City Council, Elks Lodge, Lebanon Alumni Association, Solutions Counseling and Recovery Services Board member, Warren County Historical Society trustee, Main Street Lebanon

Why are you seeking elected office? Love of leadership and desire to preserve the 200-plus year history and atmosphere of Lebanon, my home since 1957.

Why should voters elect you? Experience gained through four previous terms, 2001-2017. I represent an entirely different approach to the basis for arriving at city priorities than the current council majority and their supporters running this year.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. As a moderate and independent of outside influences, I wish to see council balance its time on the needs of the city. 2. Needs of the city as defined by our charter -- safety, infrastructure and promotion of city businesses -- should be solely addressed. 3. Increase time and attention on the prospects of housing growth in the neighboring townships that will direct our infrastructure and local schools.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Four votes will be needed to change the direction of current council judgment. I am vested in achieving that starting with my candidacy. Addressing explosive growth potential in the neighboring townships will be addressed by aggressively pursuing communication with all affected authorities.

Anything else? I am not perfect. I am however determined to make sure that respect for differences of opinion becomes a hallmark of the new council after Nov. 2. I appeal to all age groups, women, men, races, to consider current council behavior and vote for change.

Scott Norris

Education: Master’s degree in marriage and family therapy

Current Employment: Self-employed general contractor

Community Involvement: Volunteer, Warren County Historical Society; counselor, Advisory Board Warren County Career Center

Why are you seeking elected office? To work with current leadership in seeing Lebanon make continued progress and managed growth.

Why should voters elect you? I am honest, hard working and passionate about Lebanon as a community, a place to live and work.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Working with area business toward developing more growth in the business district. Creating a connected city by increasing, improving trail, sidewalk system so all businesses and neighborhoods can be reached safely. Roads, improved repairs, resurfacing, stripping, crosswalks

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Work with city management to understand current funding, explore more funding, and hopefully develop increased revenue steams to make improvements possible.

Anything else? I have lived in Lebanon most of my life and raised my family here. I see Lebanon as a safe and healthy city where people want to come and visit and live. I want to be a part of maintaining what is working and helping where improvements are needed.