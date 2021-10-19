Voter Guide: Miami County Municipal Court Judge

Education: Ohio State University, Bachelor’s of science 2003; Capital University Law School, Juris Doctorate, 2006

Current Employment: Licensed attorney in Ohio since 2006; Miami County Recorder since 2013

Community Involvement: Member of Tipp City Rotary, Troy Optimist Club, Zion Lutheran Church, Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Institute, Miami County Bar Association, Ohio State Bar Association, Miami County Women’s Republican Club.

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking this position because I see a need for improvement in the Miami County Municipal Court. Individuals in law enforcement, practicing attorneys and members of the Miami County Republican Party saw a need for change in the Miami County Municipal Court, and trusted I was the right person for the job.

Why should voters elect you? My experience as an attorney in private practice handling civil and criminal cases, my experience serving Miami County as an elected official, and my involvement in the community make me uniquely qualified to serve as Miami County Municipal Court Judge. The voters should know that I have a strong work ethic and experience in improving government services at the county level.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Timely issue decisions. The Supreme Court of Ohio sets forth deadlines for cases to be decided. The Miami County Municipal Court has too many cases beyond the deadline. 2. Implement a veterans’ court. 3. Cooperate with law enforcement, first responders and other elected officials to address the drug issues that impact Miami County.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. I understand that being an elected official means that I am here to serve the community. I will put in the time and hours necessary to make sure the Miami County Municipal Court applies the law and timely issues decisions. 2. I have researched and sought input from other judges as to how successful veterans’ courts have been across Ohio. I believe I can implement this service in Miami County to address the issues that impact our veterans while still holding them accountable to the law. 3. As an elected official, I have worked with other elected officials to implement programs and services that help Miami County. I have met with first responders and members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the current drug issues facing the county. People know that I am willing to work with others to get the job done.

Anything else? I am energetic, hardworking, and open to positive change. I know how to modernize a government office as I did just that in the Miami County Recorder’s Office. As a mother of middle school age children, I have a vested interest in making Miami County a safe place to raise a family. I will make Miami County proud to have me as their municipal court judge.

Gary A. Nasal

No response