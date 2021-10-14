Voter Guide: Miami Twp. Trustee (Greene County)

Education: Attended Wilmington College and Capital University, no degree

Current Employment: Chair, Miami Twp. Board of Trustees

Community Involvement: Former Yellow Springs Village Council and Plan Commission. Current or past board member: Ohio Farm Bureau - Healthy Waters Steering Committee, James A. McKee Association, Ohio League of Conservation Voters, Glen Helen Association, Greene County Community Foundation, Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce, Friends Care Center, Tecumseh Land Trust, Greene County Board of Elections.

Why are you seeking elected office? I want to continue the “background services” of fire and rescue, cemeteries, rural roads, and protecting open space and agricultural production in Miami Twp.

Why should voters elect you? I have 45 years of local civic service experience. As a lifelong resident, I love Yellow Springs and Miami Twp.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Stability of Fire & Rescue (MTFR) services 2. Protecting farmland and natural areas 3. Extending broadband/internet to rural homes.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Increase incentives for MTFR volunteers and competitive wages for professionals 2. Encourage value added agricultural commerce 3. Support county and village broadband initiatives.

Anything else? After four years of service as one of your township trustees, I ask for your support in continuing to keep the ambulances and fire trucks answering your calls, in maintaining our cemeteries and keeping 70% of our township in food production.

Dino Pallotta

Education: B.S. in political science with a minor in business at West Virginia University; one year of law school at Capital University

Current Employment: 23 year owner of Dino’s Cappuccinos

Community Involvement: I have been a member of the following: Community Resources, which assisted in returning the CBE land back to the village in hopes of attracting business (Cresco) to the land; the Economic Sustainability Commission, which conducted open houses to educate residents about Cresco, their business vision and tax revenue they would generate for the village; a member of the Utility Dispute Resolution Board; the Village Manager Search Committee for our current manager; Village Planning Commission and Village Board of Zoning Appeals member that applied rules, regulations, ordinances, zoning codes and conditions to projects within the village; Steering Committee member for the Comprehensive Land Use Plan; and finally a current member of the Downtown Business Association, which includes 71 businesses.

Why are you seeking elected office? To provide leadership and bring knowledge from the above commissions, most notably, the Village Planning Commission and Village BZA. I look forward to the opportunity of updating the township structure and format with respect to agrotourism, meetings and application of ordinances along with the comprehensive land use plan.

Why should voters elect you? What does the above aforementioned mean to you, the voter? Leadership, team builder and problem solver. To begin, my involvement in the community brings a unique set of qualifications. Running a day-to-day business for 23 years has helped me build and foster long lasting relationships throughout the Miami Valley. This advantage has given me the ability to communicate effectively and work well with others. My participation in all these committees has given me a broad understanding of how government works. More importantly, it has given me the opportunity to understand how to work within the confines of government and effectively navigate the system to achieve our goals through compromise and communication. The end result, is the betterment of our community. Lastly, being your trustee isn’t a popularity contest. Sometimes the tough decision won’t be the popular decision but it may be the right decision. I will always stand by my leadership abilities and convictions to do the right thing for the whole. These are some of the strengths I bring to the table in working for you. I encourage you to ask past committee members or members of the village government how I have worked with them.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Agrotourism with respect to Agraria, Wirring Pavilion and others that relate to commercial enterprises; maintaining the greenbelt; and updating and applying zoning ordinances in a consistent manner throughout the township.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? When elected, I will meet with my fellow township trustees and foster a relationship with each of them. Once this groundwork has been laid, we can build upon it while identifying our priorities as a team and see how to achieve them. My positions and goals have been clearly stated throughout this campaign process, and I will push to achieve them. I will stand firm on these goals for the the betterment of the township. Most importantly, I will reach out to our township residents for their input on issues that concern them.

Anything else? I am a person of action who is not afraid to get his hands dirty when it comes to work. I am a problem solver and lead by example. Furthermore, I am always open to learning and most importantly - I listen. The bottom line is this: I want to do what’s in the best interest of the township and will do whatever it takes for the success of our township.

Denise Swinger

Education: Bachelor of science, mass communications, Colorado State University

Current Employment: Planning & Zoning Administrator, village of Yellow Springs

Community Involvement: Previously served on Village Council 2001-2005 (moved to township in 2011), Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Board (2003-2005), Technical Advisory Committee (MVRPC) 2015 to present, Secretary/Treasurer Yellow Springs Emergency Assistance - current.

Why are you seeking elected office? I want to give back to the township where I have lived the past 28 years.

Why should voters elect you? There are many challenges ahead to maintain the essential services Miami Twp. provides its residents. At the same time, the community has a desire to maintain its agricultural focus. I believe I have the experience to face these challenges.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Finances, agritourism, maintaining the township’s agricultural focus with carefully planned growth for future generations.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Comprehensive review of revenues and expenses; evaluate current fee schedule for services provided; review pay disparities for Miami Twp. Fire & Rescue personnel; research new sources of funding within the legal limits of Ohio townships, define agritourism for Miami Twp. by identifying specific uses that residents will accept; develop a future land use plan for the unincorporated township.

Anything else? I am the only candidate that lives in the unincorporated Miami Twp. I have over 15 years experience working in local government. In these roles, I have championed efforts to update land use plans, grow the local economy and secure grant funding for major projects.

Zo Van Eaton-Meister

No response

Marilan M. Moir

No response