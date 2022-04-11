VOTER GUIDE: Montgomery County Commission Republican candidates

Employment: City of Dayton Fire Department 30 years service, 1989-2019; director of the Metropolitan Medical Response System, 2000-2006; founder and director of nonprofit organization 501c3 for India, 2006-present; pastor/elder at Apex Community Church, 2000-2020; chaplain at Dayton City Mission, 1979-1980; chaplain of Dayton Dragons, 2000-2019; chaplain of Dayton Fire Department, 2019-present.

Community involvement: Board member of Dayton Dream Center; chaplain of Dayton Dragons; chaplain of Dayton City Mission; chaplain of Dayton Fire Department.

Why are you seeking elected office? I can curse the darkness or light a light. I’m choosing to light a light by being responsive to the voices of the citizens of Montgomery County. My assembled team of volunteers for my mayoral race in Dayton is organized, passionate and encouraging me to run. I’ve concluded that Montgomery County needs commissioners with experience in crisis management and emergency management, in which I have 30 years experience. And hands on ministry of solving people’s problems, in which I have 47 years experience. The challenges the county faces today of economic uncertainty and inflation leading to recession created by this Democratic Party administration places great demand on our public safety forces and our resources designed to help the needy. Leadership with experience is needed in this hour. I will provide it!

Why should voters elect you? My 30 years of experience in emergency management and 47 years of helping people in need solve their problems has uniquely equipped me to lead in these uncertain times. One of the chief functions of county government is assisting the citizens through human services and a fair and equitable justice system. I have hands on, roll up your sleeves experience in these areas. I have 24 years experience in personnel management as a lieutenant, captain and district chief with the Dayton Fire Department. I know how and have been successful in developing an atmosphere of the buck stops here accountability, get the job done, no excuses, figure out solutions as we work together. The old saying, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Firefighting is the ultimate team occupation. County government needs to work together and build collaborative channels with municipalities.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Priority 1: In order to create strong families, people need good jobs! Good jobs empower people to free themselves from the bondage of the welfare state and encourages them in a sense of personal fulfillment. Almost 65% of the unemployed in our county are between the ages of 25-54, the most employable years. This is unacceptable. Priority 2: Control spending. Inflation, created by this Democratic Party administration is crippling families, and we can’t afford a tax increase. We must find ways to fund critical services without raising taxes. Elderly citizens are losing their homes because they can’t afford the ever rising property taxes. This must stop. Priority 3: Children and human services. We must create a culture of accountability and transparency, where situations like Takoda Collins never ever happen again. Children are our most precious and vulnerable responsibility. Make them a priority!

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Priority 1: We must take advantage of the job training programs the state of Ohio is offering and recruit the unemployed and/or unskilled to these training opportunities. Employers’ number one complaint is there aren’t enough qualified workers to fill positions. Both small and large businesses must be incentivized to take advantage of these programs. Meaningful employment with opportunity for advancement solves many of the social ills people wrestle with. Lets get it done. Priority 2: I will be a full time commissioner, not a ribbon cutting, part time ceremonial hand shaker, and I will bring conservative fiscal influence into decision making of how tax dollars are spent. Priority 3: I will personally visit all county departments and agencies within the first 100 days of office. I will develop relationships with the county departments and agencies. I will develop relationships with the county workers and decision makers for greater accountability, and will bring my 47 years of experience.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I am a uniter! As director of the Metropolitan Medical Response System from 2000-2007, I was responsible for leading a team effort made up of county administrators, all fire and law enforcement agencies, the FBI, county EMAs, all hospitals, WPAFB, for an eight county region, developing viable emergency response plans to any terrorist attack in our eight county response group. Together, we developed the plans, exercised the plans and purchased equipment needed to carry out the plans. I will bring the same administrative skill and working together mentality to accomplish the citizens of Montgomery County’s priorities. Plan the work and work the plan! No excuses.

Jordan Wortham

Education: Graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School in 2007. Obtained a Bachelor’s degree of communication from the University of Cincinnati in 2011.

Employment: Self employed as a security equity trader and investor. Former Dayton Police Officer with over seven years of service.

Community involvement: n/a

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking office as a Montgomery County commissioner because our constitution is steadily under assault from far-left socialists. Recently, we experienced too many improper and unconstitutional mandates by our government. The increasing attack on law enforcement and disregard for the rule of law threatens the core fabric of America. The indoctrination of racism and gender identification in our education system divides communities and family households. I am here as a proud Republican to challenge ideals, transparency and accountability from the Democratic party.

Why should voters elect you? I am a fiscal conservative, former police officer and businessman who is ready to fight for American prosperity and freedom. I worked the frontlines as a patrolman protecting the constitution. I have the unique understanding of government efficiencies and inefficiencies. In business, I made tough decisions to improve profitability and job creation within American companies.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Business development, eliminating bureaucratic red tape, and making government services more efficient.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Eliminate outdated and overly cumbersome regulations that hinder business. Minimize taxation and create proposals to attract entrepreneurs and investment. Adjust social service policies that create unnecessary burden on the system and people.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I’m not your typical politician, I’m blunt and I tell it like it is. I battled in the street as a police officer and businessman for nearly a decade. I’m fearless and ready to battle the corruption and abuse of power within our government.