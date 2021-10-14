Voter Guide: New Jasper Twp. Trustee

No response

Mike Horsley

Education: Graduated high school

Current Employment: Retired

Community Involvement: Former member of the Lions Club. Served on a local bank board for Ohio Bank. Served on opera house board. Served on New Jasper Twp. zoning board. I am currently on Greene County Regional Planning and sit on the Greene County Regional Planning Executive Board. I’ve been a New Jasper Twp. Trustee for eight years.

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking reelection to continue to work to make New Jasper Twp. a great community.

Why should voters elect you? The first reason would be the experience that I have. The second would be that I care about our township and will work hard for the residences of New Jasper Twp.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? I believe the top priorities would be our fire and road departments. The third would be storm water removal.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? We have a quality fire department. Our fire chief strives for excellence, and our fire and EMS members are very dedicated to their service. On the road side, the road superintendent has added jobs to serve the residents of the township. I will work to help them any way possible. Storm water issues are something that we are working on. We are looking for grants to help offset the costs of these projects. In the mean time, we have budgeted money to work on the worst draining issues. And as always looking out for the taxpayer dollars while working for the residents.

Anything else? I’m proud of our community and want to serve the residents of township . In my eight years as a trustee I believe that we have continued to provide quality services to our community. I want to keep the township a great place to live and call home.

Lisa Townsend

Education: Associate’s degree, business management, Sinclair Community College

Current Employment: New Jasper Twp. and United States Postal Service

Community Involvement: Shawnee Hills Fish and Game Club, current township trustee

Why are you seeking elected office? I have enjoyed my community service and look forward to continuing the projects I’ve been working on and committed to.

Why should voters elect you? Previous four years of service, and I feel I have given above and beyond what is required of the office.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Continued support of our fire/EMS services, with our average response time under 5 minutes. Helping our top notch road department with the support it needs to maintain our mowing, snow removal and cemetery maintenance. To continually enforce our zoning laws.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? My plan to address these priorities is to help our fire chief, road superintendent and zoning inspector get the tools they need to continue the outstanding job they are currently doing.

Anything else? I am currently working with a group of volunteers to reclaim the cemetery at 4200 Jasper Road. It is the residence of 14 of our veterans, including two of whom served in the Revolutionary War. We have replaced all of our road signs with grant money and volunteer work from Mike Horsley and myself. We have had a busy four years, and are ready for four more years.