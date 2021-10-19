Voter Guide: Newberry Township Trustee

No response

Mike Maniaci

Education: High school diploma

Current Employment: Retired

Community Involvement: The last four years trustee for Newberry Township, also previously on the Miami County zoning board

Why are you seeking elected office? It’s been an honor to serve the public in Newberry Township as a trustee, also finishing what we started four years ago restoring the mausoleum in Highland Cemetery.

Why should voters elect you? I had lived in Newberry Township for the past 47 years, helping run the family farms. My strength is working retail with the public the last 43 years. I have learned to listen to people, address their needs and deliver on them. My leadership, dependability and sincerity shows my neighbors that I want to represent them as a Newberry Township trustee.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? We want to make sure that our books are balanced and every dime is accounted for; also that our roads are well-maintained, and the cemeteries are mowed and trim; finish restoring the mausoleum.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Being fiscal responsible with our funds and trying to get grants to restore the mausoleum.

Anything else? Please re-elect Mike Maniaci for Newberry Township trustee. Thank you.