Voter Guide: Riverside Council (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023)

Education: Educational specialist and Master’s of education, both from Wright State University

Current Employment: N/A

Community Involvement: Riverside City Council member

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking to keep my position as city council member to continue to move Riverside in a direction that will keep our citizens safe and bring more economic development to our community.

Why should voters elect you? I believe that Riverside citizens should vote for me because I have lived in Riverside for the majority of my life and I understand what it will take to move our community forward and in the right direction.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? If elected, my top three priorities will be: 1. Bring our fire department to a full time department 2. Continue to bring economic development to our community 3. Continue to look at ways to improve the infrastructure in our city

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I plan to work with the city manager and staff to explore different grant opportunities that could be available to our community and to work with staff to continue to attract businesses to our city.

Anything else? No