Voter Guide: Ross Twp. Trustee

Education: Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Ohio State University, graduate of Greenview High School

Current Employment: Regional manager for Brechbuhler Scales Inc., 23 years

Community Involvement: Kavanagh Wildlife Farm, board member; Ross Twp. Zoning Board of Appeals; former Greene County Farm Service Agency County Committee, 9 years; former House Corporation Board of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at Ohio State University, 9 years; former 4-H adviser and Greene County Fair Swine Committee and Livestock Sale committee member.

Why are you seeking elected office? To serve the community that I have lived in for 53 years.

Why should voters elect you? I grew up in Ross Twp. and live on part of my family’s farm. I want to see our rural heritage preserved. I also bring over 35 years of business experience in budgeting, bidding projects, managing employees and customer service, as well as being a partner in the family farm.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Broadband internet infrastructure, road and culvert maintenance, making all records and reports available digitally to provide more transparency.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Aggressively pursuing grants to help fund special projects to help stretch our tax dollars further.

Anything else? A long time trustee decided to retire, and I would like to provide a fresh perspective and utilize my business experience to serve the community that I grew up in and still reside in.

Mark Campbell

No response

James Spahr

No response