Voter Guide: Tipp City Council

Douglas S. Slagel

Devon Muir

Greg Enslen

Education: Bachelor’s degree from California State University, Dominquez Hills (English major, psychology minor)

Current Employment: I am a professional fiction writer and stay-at-home dad. I’ve written and published 33 fiction and nonfiction books, including the five-book “Frank Harper Mysteries” series, which is set in a fictional version of Tipp City. I’ve also been a columnist for the Tippecanoe Gazette off and on since 2009, writing columns on local events, slices of life, travel and technology. I also owned and operated the Big Robot Game Café in downtown Tipp City from 2008 to 2010.

Community Involvement: I helped establish the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, which is dedicated to the promotion and preservation of our beautiful downtown historical district. I’ve served in many roles with the partnership over the years, including president of the organization, co-founding and running the Farmer’s Market, co-founded the Tippecanoe Canal Jumpers vintage baseball team, and serving on the board. I also currently serve on the Board for the Tipp City Area Arts Council, the Operations Committee of the DTCP, and the community development committee for the city of Tipp City.

Why are you seeking elected office? I’m running for city council because, while Tipp City is a wonderful place to live and work, I feel there are some areas that need more attention. Past administrations have done a great job of getting us to where we are, but there are always areas for improvement. In my 16 years of working in the downtown with citizens and merchants, I’ve heard many of the frustrations and challenges that local stakeholders face. One of the issues I believe is important to Tipp City is maintaining the small-town feel and quality of life while, at the same time, pursuing smart ways to grow Tipp and bring it into the future.

Why should voters elect you? A vote for me is a vote for common-sense solutions, streamlined and logical growth, better parks, and more focus on the historic downtown shopping district. I feel the downtown is often left out of governmental decisions and left to “fend for itself.” I think the downtown should be treated as the beating heart of our community — and that means increasing efforts to beautify the downtown, improve downtown recreational options, and support the businesses and residents that keep our downtown alive.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1.Promotion and “smart” growth: Tipp City is a charming and beautiful tourist destination, but I feel like more could be done to “get the word out” about Tipp and everything it has to offer visitors. Our thriving downtown depends on tourism and growth. 2. Parks and recreation: Tipp City is beautiful. It only takes a drive to other cities to appreciate the amount of time and money Tipp City spends on parks and beautification. 3. Fire and police: Maintaining a safe and secure Tipp City should be a top priority for every citizen and business owner. Part of Tipp’s recent growth comes with increased needs in the areas of public safety and, especially, fire and EMS services. It’s a great problem to have — our small city is growing, and now we have to figure out how to grow our fire and EMS to keep up.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1.Promotion and “smart” growth: I feel the city would benefit from a more concerted promotional and advertising effort, in conjunction with local organizations like the Downtown Tipp City Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce. “Smart” growth is another hot topic — how can we “grow” Tipp City while preserving the small-town feel we all value so much? Lastly, I feel the city could be doing a better job with communications with local residents and businesses, especially outside parties who are considering relocating to Tipp. 2. Parks and Recreation: I feel like those running the parks could better coordinate with the public, promoting area offerings while working with others who are interested in beautification efforts. I also feel like there are many improvements that could be made to our existing park system, and ways that it could be better organized and promoted. 3. Fire and police: I support efforts to update and modernize our public safety services as they help take our town into the future.

Anything else? As a resident of Tipp City for the last 16 years, I have been involved in issues and areas that pertain to our citizens and residents almost from the first month I arrived in town. I saw a sign in the library looking for volunteers to help with downtown economic development. I showed up at the first meeting and have been helping ever since. I have also been a champion of local historic preservation, promotion, entrepreneurship and local improvements that serve to help businesses and residents thrive. Finally, as a former downtown business owner, I know only too well the challenges facing our Main Street businesses. I look forward to working with them not only as a city council member, but as someone who truly understands and sympathizes with their needs and concerns.