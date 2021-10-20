Voter Guide: Troy Board of Education

No response

Thomas J. Kleptz

Education: B.S./M.B.A. in finance, Indiana University

Current Employment: Principal, Turnstone Financial

Community Involvement: Troy City Schools Board of Education (2015-2021), Northmont City Schools Board of Education (1986-1993), Brukner Nature Center, Hospice of Miami County, Troy Junior Basketball Association, Troy High School Soccer Parents, Troy Foundation Trustees’ Committee, Troy Rotary and Wright Image Group.

Why are you seeking elected office? I would like to continue to help the district carry out its five-year strategic plan, which focuses on preparing Troy students for post high school experiences. I would also like to assist the district and the community in finding a solution to our aging buildings.

Why should voters elect you? With a B.S. and M.B.A. in finance, 33 years in the financial services field, including the past 11 years owning my own wealth management firm, eight years on the Northmont City School District Board of Education, alongside my six years on the Troy board, makes me uniquely qualified to serve on the board. With four THS graduates in our family, I have a strong understanding of the Troy schools, and I would like to continue to work for the voters to make the Troy City Schools the best they can be.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Financial stability 2. Updated curriculum and 3. Replacing aging buildings

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Financial stability: It is important for the board to work with the treasurer and superintendent to make sure we remain financially solid. We need to make smart decisions on how we spend our dollars. Updated curriculum: Whether technical school, military service, joining the workforce or attending college is the path, our students must be ready for what they will encounter. Implementation of a new elementary reading program was a first step, which is being followed by a complimentary reading program for the junior high. Also, planning for new math program will help elevate the performance of our students. Replacing aging buildings: We must continue to find a doable solution to our aging buildings. Two attempts to build new buildings have been unsuccessful, so we need to start small with a new fifth/sixth grade building, located in a neighborhood, with a price that voters can support through a bond levy.

Anything else? My wife, Melissa, and I have called Troy our home for the 21 years. My wife is the president/CEO of the Troy Foundation, and I own Turnstone Financial, a registered investment advisory firm in Troy. We are committed to the community and working to make it the best it can be. I would appreciate your vote for a seat on the Troy Board of Education.