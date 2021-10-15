Voter Guide: West Carrollton City Council

Education: Associate’s degree, FBI National Academy, Certified Law Enforcement Executive, Police Executive Leadership College

Current Employment: Staybridge Suites Austin Landing

Community Involvement: West Carrollton City Council, West Carrollton Lions Club, First Tier Suburbs Consortium

Why are you seeking elected office? I am currently a city council member, and I am seeking reelection to continue to work at bringing new businesses and recreational activities to the city.

Why should voters elect you? I have been working for the citizens since 1982 and continue to work at improving the city’s tax base, business opportunities and recreational opportunities.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Creating new business opportunities, creating new recreational opportunities to attract new residents and building up the city’s tax base.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? The plan continues to be establishing an area that is desirable for new businesses, new residents and current residents. We accomplish this through tailored land acquisitions and attracting specific businesses.

Anything else? I have worked hard for the city since 1982 in different positions and will continue to work hard for the betterment and continued improvements in the city.

Harold L. Robinson

Education: Graduated from Patterson Co-op High School in Dayton

Current Employment: Self-employed, Camelot Printing Consultants; Also work part-time for Salvation Army

Community Involvement: 12 years, West Carrollton City Council; four years, West Carrollton Planning Commission; 16 years, West Carrollton School Board; currently city representative on Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors and city representative on South Metro Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; past president West Carrollton Rotary Club

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking reelection because I am very proud to have been a part of a council and administration that has for years provided excellent services and conditions for our residents. Surveys have shown overwhelming support for our police and fire and medic personnel. A year ago the city received overwhelming support for the fire levy, which is being used for additional personnel and equipment. In the winter, our streets are among the cleanest and safest in the region. Over the past 12 years, the state has drastically reduced funding for cities, school districts and county governments. Our residents have not seen any reduction in the basic services mentioned above. As for the future, because of a forward thinking administration and council, wise investments in land acquisitions has positioned the city very well to bring about economic development along the riverway and the Central Avenue/Dixie corridor. I want to continue to be a part of that development!

Why should voters elect you? In many city and school board elections, you find people on the ballot or running as write-ins who are angry about something and they are “going to fix it.” Their kid may be in trouble with the schools or police or that person may have broken the law or some ordinance or regulation or rule (that no one else has a problem with) and has received a citation or ticket, so they are going to get elected and “change some things.” They say they are not “yes people” and they are “not a politician” (two of the favorites). If they cannot provide leadership and reasoning and get the majority of other elected officials and administration to agree with them, they cannot accomplish anything! They only create anger and frustration and no representation for the people who elected them. I have the experience, knowledge and ability to help get the right things done for the community as the city moves forward.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Economic development at east end of town, economic development at west end of town -- meeting in the middle; update and repair infrastructure.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I don’t have specific plans but the city does, and I am a part of that planning that is under study with different developers. The east end, primarily from exit 47 toward the middle school includes developing our own Riverscape with a bypass of the low dam for boaters, kayaking, etc. The volleyball complex on the west end, moving east, is the starting point there. As mentioned above, the city owns much of the property to be developed. The infrastructure mentioned is primarily street replacement and repair using about $700,000 of American Recovery funds. I would like to be around to follow through on these plans.

Anything else? I should have been on the ballot this time to be reelected. Unfortunately, I had the wrong filing date in my head and I missed the deadline for filing my petitions. So, I am asking you to go to the trouble and take the time to write in my name. On the ballot there will be a place under the listed candidates to “write-in.” Darken the oval to the left and legibly write in Harold Robinson. I will be forever grateful.

Richard H. Dobson Jr.

No response

Keith A. Tilton

No response

Amanda Zennie

No response