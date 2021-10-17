Voter Guide: West Carrollton School Board

No response

Karen R. Poindexter

No response

Leslie A. Miller

Education: Associate’s science degree

Current Employment: M&R Technologies

Community Involvement: I have served on a PTA Board, taught CCD, and I am currently the tennis coach at the high school.

Why are you seeking elected office? To help provide the very best education for the students of the West Carrollton Schools.

Why should voters elect you? All three of my sons graduated from West Carrollton, and my husband and I have lived in the district for 30 years.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Education, safety and communication.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? To work with the district leadership to keep providing the top curriculum for the students. Continue to work with all 3 municipalities to help keep our students safe and continue to communicate as much possible to all of our parents and stakeholders.

Anything else? I will continue to do whatever I can to make the West Carrollton School District the best school district in the state of Ohio.

Nathaniel Mundy

Education: High school grad, attended Sinclair Community College

Current Employment: Postal service

Community Involvement: Pirate Pack board member, West Carrollton Lions Club treasurer and administrator

Why are you seeking elected office? Ever since high school, I wanted to make positive changes for the community around me. This is my chance to play a bigger role and represent the students that are directly affected by board policies.

Why should voters elect you? I know what’s going on in the schools more than other candidates simply because I was there. A great leader is a knowledgeable one. Knowing first hand what is going on is always best to providing the best results. There’s new schools being built and I can work close with the students as well as parents to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Student safety is No. 1. Anything to keep students safe should be No. 1 in every candidate’s list, because that is what matters most. Second would be engagement. When I was in high school, I was involved in many clubs and even with the school board itself. To be involved really helps students grow out of their shell. Any way to provide opportunities to students for involvement is important to me. Third is to bring new eyes to policies and procedures in the board. Being the youngest, not only in this school board, but every school board in the state is an exciting challenge that I am hopeful to be a part of!

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? My first plan is to work with the board to review the policies and dive into what needs to be changed. Some of the policies are naturally outdated and with new laws from the state, it’s hard to catch up. I also would like to work together to provide new ways to keep students safe from threats that unfortunately other schools have been plagued with. With the new schools being built in West Carrollton, we have wonderful opportunities to provide good measures to keep students safe.

Anything else? I want voter’s to know that I am here to serve for the students. I know what it’s like, graduating in 2019 and facing similar challenges students face today. Being young gives me the opportunity to connect and be a better liaison between the student body, the teachers, the parents, and the board to work together and create a better tomorrow. Opportunities are endless when we can work together as a team. It’s about time for a new face. Write in Nate Mundy for school board. Don’t wait, vote for Nate! Thank you!