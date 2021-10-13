Voters Guide: Xenia Mayor

Current Employment: Realtor at Johnson & Webb in Xenia

Community Involvement: I was elected and served 12 years on Xenia City Council. During that time I served on the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Budget Review Committee, Loan Trust Committee, Tax Incentive Review Council, Stormwater Advisory Committee, Wellhead Protection Committee, and the Economic & Business Development Committee.

Why are you seeking elected office? I am a lifelong resident of Xenia! I love this city and want to give back to our community!

Why should voters elect you? I have experience (from 12 years on City Council) and the passion to move Xenia forward. I will actively advocate for the citizens of Xenia and local business owners!

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Paving the streets without raising taxes. 2. Bringing good paying job to Xenia. 3. Providing affordable recreation and entertainment for Xenia families and children.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1.Streets: The city is receiving $2.8 million in stimulus money which should be applied to paving streets. 2.Jobs: I would meet with CEOs of major companies to advocate bringing businesses with good paying jobs to Xenia. 3.Recreation & Entertainment: I would meet with companies who specialize in this industry. Explore possibilities for grants and other funding.

Anything else? I believe in accountability, communication and transparency. I envision a city hall that illustrates Xenia as a City of Hospitality — working to make businesses and citizens feel welcome.

Sarah J. Mays

City: Xenia

Education: Bachelor’s in psychology from Cedarville University

Current Employment: Emmanuel Baptist Church Ministry Assistant

Community Involvement: I currently serve on the board of the Miami Valley Mayors and Managers Association, have served as councilwoman for Xenia City Council, chaired Traffic Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, and served as a member of the Xenia Charter Review Commission. I also am an active member of the Xenia Area Association of Churches & Ministries, play piano for Xenia Rotary, volunteer for Community Easter Egg Hunt and Community Thanksgiving Day Meal, and have been an active member of my home church for over 35 years by serving on the Worship Team, leading a high school girls Bible study, and volunteering in the children’s ministry.

Why are you seeking elected office? Xenia is my home — it’s the place I’ve grown up, and it’s where I’ve chosen to stay and raise my own family because I love this community and am dedicated to its growth. As a person of faith, I want to live out the calling to love and serve my neighbors. As a wife and mother, I want to be an example of someone who serves others by using my God-given gifts and abilities to help Xenia succeed and prosper. Xenia needs a leader who demonstrates strength but also empowers others; a leader who advocates and has a voice but actively listens; a leader who is always learning and isn’t afraid to ask questions; a leader who loves her community and is willing to sacrifice for it. Over the last four years, I have worked hard to strive toward each of these. My desire is to continue to lead this community through the ups and downs with strength, determination and kindness.

Why should voters elect you? Over the last four years, I have been dedicated to representing Xenia both in our community and throughout the Miami Valley. I’ve worked hard to build relationships that not only benefit the citizens but build partnerships that help grow local businesses and economic development. The commander of the 88th at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base took time to meet with Xenia leadership and staff for the first time in over 10 years. I’ve participated in regular meetings with state representatives, our state senator, and our liaison to the governor’s office, and along with city staff, I’ve had opportunities to cultivate partnerships with OhioMeansJobs and the Dayton Development Coalition. These are a few of the ways in which I’ve worked to promote and develop Xenia’s influence and economic development. It has been my goal, and will continue to be a goal, to be approachable and respectful to everyone I meet. It is important to be solution oriented and always seek to positively promote our community. Representing and advocating for Xenia has been a privilege, and I hope to continue to be a servant-leader.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Xenia Towne Square has been a challenge for several generations. Over the last year, Xenia gained total site control for the first time in 40+ years. Having the opportunity to begin working with a developer group who has been engaging the public, receiving quality, community feedback, and now starting to put together actual plans on how to strategically develop the area with long-term success will continue to be a top priority. This unique circumstance is an incredible opportunity for Xenia to gain significant positive and forward momentum for downtown, midtown, the Bike Hub, and other areas of Xenia. By having downtown growth, it creates stronger businesses throughout the community and grows our income base. Infrastructure and road repair is always at the top of mine and the community’s list of needs and priorities. Finding ways to generate new income, keeping on track with budget priorities, and seeking grants when possible are necessary. Although there are many other priorities and needs, another important issue that rises to the top is that of work-force development. Employers need employees, not just a body to fill a gap, but quality employees with strong work ethic, people and customer service skills, and a desire to work hard. We must partner and work with all local educational institutions, as well as businesses to recruit, train and develop excellence in workforce.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Xenia has been engaging the community regarding Xenia Towne Square. We are in the process of taking that data and developing real plans. As mayor and council, we must be strategic with those plans for long-term success. Finding ways to engage existing businesses, building critical mass, and connecting to other areas of Xenia commerce is crucial. Incorporating the Bike Hub and our nationally recognized trail system to this development gives Xenia a great niche. Understanding the current housing market helps determine how to move forward with aspects of the project. Each year, the city budgets $500K toward roads, adds in awarded grant funds, and directs any other available funds toward streets and infrastructure. On average, Xenia spends over $1.5 million yearly. However, it’s not enough. An actionable plan is imperative to keep Xenia moving safely. Growing Xenia’s income base through current business growth, attracting new business, and by investing in possible new income sources (such as investing in fiber) could help with funding. With mayor and council direction, city staff has aggressively sought grants for streets. Over the last four years, Xenia has been awarded over $4.7 million in competitive grant funds! We must continue to make this same effort for grants. Xenia has a rich and large talent pool in our community schools, the Career Center, and nationally recognized universities, all in Xenia’s backyard. Partnering with these academic institutions to create inroads and connect local business with local talent is our path to growing stronger workforce and stronger businesses.

Anything else? Leadership is about serving. As mayor, leading the city of Xenia means how I can best serve the city and the citizens. Having a servant-leader mentality and attitude is key when building bridges inside and outside the community, working to attract new businesses, growing our tax base, and developing long-term strategic plans. Being mayor means leading by example; thus having a servant-leader focus sets the tone for city leaders, staff, and ultimately the citizens. Being mayor has been an incredible responsibility. It is an honor to be mayor, and because of that, I want to honor the citizens of Xenia by advocating for our community, promoting our community, and working diligently to represent my home, family, friends, neighbors, citizens, and businesses of Xenia.