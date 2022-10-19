Wanted man cuts off ankle monitor, Warren County deputies say

A man is wanted in Warren County after authorities say he removed a court-ordered ankle monitor.
Joseph W. Fee, 36, was last seen Tuesday morning in the South Lebanon area. Video shows he was picked up by an older model white Oldsmobile sedan, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Fee, of South Lebanon, was indicted last Friday by a Warren County grand jury on charges of rape, domestic violence, endangering children, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
He has an extensive criminal history and should be considered dangerous, the sheriff’s office says.
Anyone who has information on Fee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Warren County Communications Center at 911 or 513-695-2525 and request to speak to the on-duty sheriff’s office supervisor.
