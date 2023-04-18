Warren commissioners approve Franklin Twp. area subdivision

A 220 single-family home subdivision in Franklin Twp. crossed another hurtle recently as the Warren County commissioners approved the application for the proposed Greene Meadows subdivision.
The county commissioners approved the Planned Unit Development Stage 2 after a recommendation from the county’s Regional Planning Commission in late February. The land is already zoned for R-3 residential Planned Unit Development on nearly 88 acres off Robinson-Vail Road and north of the current Wilson Farms subdivision off Ohio 122 in the Hunter area.
In addition to the single-family home lots, there are nine lots designated as open space in the plans submitted to the county. Plans also feature nature trails, an 8-foot wide asphalt path and sidewalks on both sides of streets.
Over the course of two administrative hearings, the commissioners were informed about traffic concerns by Taylor Rhoades, a Wilson Farms resident, who was seeking speed deterrents or allowing the narrowing of streets to slow traffic. Rhoads said at the March 28 meeting that Wilson Farms residents felt the wider streets would encourage speeding.
The wider streets were the result of the developer following the Warren County Thoroughfare plan recommendations, even though Rob Smith, representing the developer DR Horton felt the two collector streets were unnecessarily wide. He also said it’s harder to sell lots with wider roadways and people driving fast.
The commissioners were also advised by the county prosecutor’s office that it had they could deviate from the county plan with a unanimous vote without a public hearing to change the plan.
After further discussion with the Warren County Engineer’s Office at the April 11 meeting, the commissioners agreed to deviate from the county thoroughfare plan to modify the two collector streets of Greene Meadows Drive and Madison Grace Way from 36-feet wide with 60-feet right of way to 30-feet wide with 56-feet of right of way.
The commissioners also limited on-street parking to the non-hydrant side of the streets in addition to several other conditions.
