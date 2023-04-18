Warren commissioners approve Franklin Twp. area subdivision

The county commissioners approved the Planned Unit Development Stage 2 after a recommendation from the county’s Regional Planning Commission in late February. The land is already zoned for R-3 residential Planned Unit Development on nearly 88 acres off Robinson-Vail Road and north of the current Wilson Farms subdivision off Ohio 122 in the Hunter area.

In addition to the single-family home lots, there are nine lots designated as open space in the plans submitted to the county. Plans also feature nature trails, an 8-foot wide asphalt path and sidewalks on both sides of streets.