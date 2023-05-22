Warren County has multitude of paving projects this summer

Warren County Engineer Neil Tunison said 2023 “will be an average year for paving projects.”
This year’s road resurfacing costs are estimated at $6 million, he said. Another $325,000 will be spent chip-sealing selected roads in Turtlecreek, Wayne and Washington townships.
The annual road resurfacing costs are in addition to large projects already underway such as the Shaker Road bridge replacement, the William C. Good Boulevard extension/Scholl Road improvement, the King Avenue at King Court intersection improvements, the King Avenue sidewalk and storm drainage improvement project, the Fields-Ertel Road widening project and the King Avenue Bridge improvement project over the Little Miami River.
In addition to working with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Warren County Transportation Improvement District and other entities, Tunison there is between $40 million to $45 million in construction projects underway throughout the county.
However, Tunison said there will be plenty of street and road paving projects in partnership with the townships as the 2023 program will include the following roads:
WARREN COUNTY
- Middleboro Road: From Clinton County line to Starkey-Clevenger Road.
- Olive Branch Road: From Murray Road to Wilmington Road.
- Hamilton Road: From Butler-Warren Road to Mason-Montgomery Road.
- Morrow-Woodville Road: From Ohio 28 to Bindley-Mounts Road.
- Gustin-Rider Road: From Ohio 28 to Ohio 123.
- Wilmington Road: Spot paving only.
- Mason-Montgomery Road: From Mason corporation limit to Hamilton Road.
- South West Street: West Street Bridge over Turtle Creek.
CLEARCREEK TWP.
- Cedar Brook Court: From Pine Brook Lane to cul-de-sac.
- Pine Brook Lane: From Weidner Road to cul-de-sac.
- Ryan Road: From Ohio 48 to end of pavement.
- Old State Route 123: From Address # 3031 to Address # 3067.
- Music Place: From Springboro Road to cul-de-sac.
- Farnese Court: From end of pavement to cul-de-sac.
- Fitches Farm Court: Woodside Trail to cul-de-sac.
- Horse Farm Lane: From Bunnell Hill Road to Farnese Court.
- Woodside Trail: From Horse Farm Lane to end of pavement.
- Elm Brook Court: From Address # 1638 to cul-de-sac.
- Elm Drive: From Elm Brook Court to Winding Run Boulevard.
- Stone Creek Boulevard: From Ohio 48 to Cedar Creek Drive.
- Winding Run Boulevard: From Aspen Brook Court to Stone Creek Boulevard.
- Aspen Brook Court: From Winding Run Boulevard to Oak Brook Drive.
- Terrace Creek Court: From Ohio 48 to cul-de-sac.
- Estates Court: From Ohio 741 to cul-de-sac.
- Valley View Point: From Stone Creek Boulevard to Red Lion Five Points Road.
- Vicki Lane: From Pekin Road to Address # 1601.
FRANKLIN TWP.
- Honeytree Lane: From Pekin Road to end of pavement.
- Wood Hill Cemetery: Section B.
TURTLECREEK TWP.
- Liberty Keuter Road: From Ohio 123 to Wilmington Road.
- Utica Road: From U.S. 42 to Township Limit
- Dawnele Court: From Melayn Street to cul-de-sac
- Melayn Street: From Oregonia Road to end of pavement
- Abby Lane: From Liberty Keuter Road to cul-de-sac.
- Jamie Court: From Abby Lane to cul-de-sac.
- Ashton Drive: From Liberty Keuter Road to cul-de-sac.
- Chadwick Court: From Ashton Drive to cul-de-sac.
- Hickory Meadows Lane: From Wilmington Road to cul-de-sac.
- Barton Lane: From cul-de-sac to Greentree Road.
- Oak Ridge Drive: From Ohio 741 to end of pavement.
UNION TWP.
- Manistique Lakes Drive: From Phillips Road to cul-de-sac.
- Dry Run Road: From Lebanon Road to pavement change.
