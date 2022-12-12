dayton-daily-news logo
X

Warren County man sentenced to prison in rape, gross sexual imposition

Community Content
By
57 minutes ago
Four children victimized for seven years

A Mason man who sexually assaulted four children over several years received an 18-year prison term in Warren County Common Pleas Court Monday.

John Benjamin Reynolds, 53, of Mason, entered a guilty plea to one count of rape by force of a minor child, and three counts of gross sexual imposition involving three children under the age of 13. The children were previously known to Reynolds, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, Reynolds has been designated as a Tier III Sexual Offender requiring him to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

ExploreWarren County man accused of sexually abusing children to be arraigned Friday

The offenses occurred between the years of 2015 and March of 2022, during which time Reynolds engaged in sexual conduct, and had sexual contact, with the children. Reynolds victimized the four children both at his home in Mason and in his camper. The offenses were disclosed in April 2022 when the victims confided in their parents.

ExploreMason man wanted on sex charges booked into Warren County Jail

In May, Reynolds was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on on nine counts of gross sexual imposition against a victim under age 13, all third-degree felony charges; four counts of rape, all first-degree felony charges; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felony charges.

Court documents allege that Reynolds raped a 14-year-old child on March 16 at a KOA campground in Lebanon. Reynolds also allegedly abused his accusers at Liberty Center and at his home.

Reynolds was arrested May 21 in Boone County, Ky. He waived his right to an extradition hearing and was returned to Ohio.

In Other News
1
New Springboro apartment community under construction
2
Plane reports possible problem, lands safely at Dayton airport
3
Warren County gets state demolition grants, but may have to adjust
4
Dorothy Lane Market given final approval for 2nd Warren County store
5
Lebanon to have second police officer working in school district

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top