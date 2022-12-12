Warren County man sentenced to prison in rape, gross sexual imposition

John Benjamin Reynolds, 53, of Mason, entered a guilty plea to one count of rape by force of a minor child, and three counts of gross sexual imposition involving three children under the age of 13. The children were previously known to Reynolds, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, Reynolds has been designated as a Tier III Sexual Offender requiring him to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the remainder of his life.