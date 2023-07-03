Warren County picks new leaders for 2024 as longtime employees plan to retire

Two long-term Warren County administrators will be retiring at the end of 2023, and the Board of County Commissioners has approved their successors, who will begin their new positions on Jan. 1.

Deputy County Administrator Martin Russell will succeed Tiffany Zindel as county administrator; and Deputy Clerk Krystal Powell will succeed Tina Osborne as clerk of the Board of County Commissioners. Both Zindel and Osborne will step down on Dec. 31.

The commissioners approved a resolution of intent to promote Russell and Powell, but did not list their planned compensation, as that will be determined later this year.

“I have spent the last seven years working closely with Martin,” Zindel said. “I believe and have shared with the commissioners that Martin will make an excellent well-rounded county administrator.”

Here are short bios on Russell and Powell:

In addition to serving as deputy county administrator, Russell is also executive director of the Warren County Port Authority.

Russell, 49, has been with Warren County since 2007, starting out as a development specialist in the Economic Development Office. During his tenure, Russell has served as deputy director of the county’s economic development office, deputy and executive director of the Warren County Port Authority, and deputy county administrator.

Before joining the county, he worked as an educator in the Vandalia-Butler school system from 1998-2004; and as a staffer for U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton. He holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies and secondary education; and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton.

Russell said he was most proud of being “a part of a robust economic development community that has afforded employment opportunities for southwest Ohio and Warren County residents.”

He said he’s also proud of growing the vision of the Board of County Commissioners of establishing a Port Authority to the multi-faceted organization it is today and investing into the staff of Warren County so everyone can grow both professionally and personally.

He said he’s looking forward to engaging with community leaders to implement the vision set forth by the Board of County Commissioners.

Russell resides in Montgomery County’s Butler Twp. with his wife Laura and sons Grant, 18, and Colin 11.

Krystal Powell, currently a deputy clerk for the Board of County Commissioners, will be promoted to clerk on Jan. 1, 2024.

Powell, 36, of Clearcreek Twp., was originally hired as a deputy clerk for the Warren County Clerk of Courts Title Division. She was later hired as an administrative assistant for the commissioner’s office in March 2021, and promoted to deputy clerk in December 2021. Powell also served as branch manager of the Franklin Title Office from 2015 to 2021.

She worked as a licensed massage therapist in Bellbrook from 2009-2014 and holds an associate degree in applied science.

Powell said she is looking forward to “working with community leaders and elected officials to help maintain the success of the county.

“I’m proud to work on behalf of a fiscally responsible board that continues to promote the economic growth and improvement of the county,” she said.