Warren County sheriff seeking sex offender on probation violation

44 minutes ago

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating Erdem Ethan Guzelgunler, who is wanted for a felony probation violation, tied to an original conviction on a count of importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

Guzelgunler is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with with brown hair and brown eyes.

Guzelgunler’s conviction stemmed from an investigation by Carlisle police in June 2021 where he was found to be soliciting sexual favors from a victim under the age of 15. Guzelgunler was 20 years old at the time of the offense.

As a result of his conviction through the Warren County Common Pleas Court, Guzelgunler was classified as a Tier I Sex Offender. He was required to register as a sex offender upon his release within three days, however, did not report to any Sheriff’s Office in the state of Ohio, according to the sheriff’s office. He has family members residing in Butler and Miami counties.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Guzelgunler, please contact Detective Brandon Abshear, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, at 513-695-1826, or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

