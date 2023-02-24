Warren County student to appear on TV’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tonight

He said the contestant coordinators did not indicate why he was selected. “But during the audition I did on Zoom with the contestant coordinators, I kept a good posture, big smile, and a friendly attitude,” he said.

Campbell and his parents flew to Los Angeles to tape in early December, missing three days of school as the producers taped a week of shows on the same day at the Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif.

“We got to go to “Jeopardy’s” studio to fill out paperwork while the “Wheel of Fortune” crew got the studio ready for the day,” Campbell said. “The contestant coordinators had us spin the wheel multiple times so we would get the feel of the wheel. All of us contestants got to know each other very well throughout the day.”

Around Carlisle, Campbell enjoys riding his scooter around town and playing golf.. He also enjoys social media and making videos, as well as volunteering at the elementary school.

With any winnings, Campbell plans to save for college, get a new computer, and hopefully a new car.

“I am planning on going to college either at Wright State University or Miami University. I would like to double major in journalism and Spanish, since you never know what language might be needed when doing interviews. And, I love being in front of the camera.”