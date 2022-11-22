SUPER CHAMP: Amy Schneider wins 2022 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

The sixth time was the charm for Dayton native Amy Schneider, who triumphed Monday as the winner of the 2022 “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions and the $250,000 grand prize.
“With $250,000 on the line, get ready for a 30-minute thrill ride,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset.
And it was indeed a thrill ride. The sixth finals game of the riveting, best of seven series tournament found Schneider facing considerable competition from Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California. Going into Monday’s game, He tied Schneider with two wins. Buttrey had one.
Interestingly, Buttrey found all three Daily Doubles but only answered two correctly. As so, Schneider, who got off to a slow start, was able to maintain a slim lead in a very close race with He, her main challenger throughout the tournament. At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider led with $15,600 followed by He close behind with $14,200. Buttrey trailed with $8,000.
The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category “Plays”:
“The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this ‘dashing comedy’ to ‘a full and delighted house.’”
The correct response was “Our American Cousin.” Buttrey, wagering his entire $8,000, responded “Our Mutual Friend,” dropping him to zero. He responded “Our American Cousin,” but only wagered $2,801, bringing him to $17,001. Schneider, wagering a hefty $13,000, also responded “Our American Cousin,” raising her total to $28,600.
He took the second place prize of $100,000. Buttrey received third place and $50,000.
During Monday’s interview segment, Jennings gave the players a moment to offer personal thanks.
“Obviously everyone at ‘Jeopardy!’ for changing my life,” said Schneider. “And I wouldn’t have gotten there without my mom, first of all, for just giving me a love of learning, a love of knowledge. And most of all, my wife, Genevieve. I would not be here without her.”
Schneider, a resident of Oakland, California, is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
