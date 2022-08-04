BreakingNews
JUST IN: Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WATCH: Young cancer survivor cheered on as he runs bases at Dayton Dragons game

Credit: Samantha Wildow

Combined ShapeCaption
Beckett Richards, 8, ran the bases with his big brother, Aiden, 12, during the Dayton Dragons game on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Credit: Samantha Wildow

Community Content
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
8-year-old Beckett Richards celebrates reaching remission

It was a home run for one young baseball fan who celebrated getting his life back after a battle with leukemia by running the bases Wednesday evening during the Dayton Dragons game.

Beckett Richards, 8, of West Carrollton ran the bases with his big brother, Aiden, 12, after the third inning while the Dragons were taking on the Peoria Chiefs at Day Air Ballpark as part of the Anthem Home Run for Life program. The program provides children in the Dayton region who are battling serious medical conditions with the experience of running the bases during a Dragons game.

The crowd at the game weren’t the only ones cheering on Beckett and Aiden as their parents, Kelly and Nathan, and Beckett’s baseball team, the West Carrollton Baseball Club, lined the path to first base to cheer for them as they ran.

ExploreTouching story on Dayton Daily News Community Gem

“Baseball’s his favorite,” Kelly said on Wednesday.

Beckett was three years old when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. This cancer, while having an 80% success rate, was going to take Beckett through a four-year journey. During that time, he received around 12 types of chemotherapy, 92 port infusions, over 1,200 oral chemo doses, among many other medications and procedures.

In the middle of Beckett’s fight against leukemia, the COVID-19 pandemic added extra complications. His parents agreed they couldn’t risk Beckett being exposed at school during this time, so they decided to homeschool him and his brother while Beckett received treatment.

The steroids, chemotherapy, and infusions can be difficult on a child’s body, and with Beckett having an extremely low immune system, it can be even harder. During this time, Beckett was also diagnosed with Veno-Occlusive Disease (VOD) from the high doses of medication. He was experiencing body discomfort, a bloated abdomen, and liver failure.

Now, Beckett has reached remission after having had his final treatment in April of 2021. Beckett will be returning to school at Harold Schnell, and he will also be spending more time playing baseball. He has only been playing for two years because his diagnosis and treatment prevented him from joining the team sooner.

ExploreLewisburg man helps veterans in his community

Beckett’s parents said reaching this point in his health journey has been a relief.

“Just very blessed and fortunate to be in remission and at the end of treatment,” Kelly said about how they felt. About the Dragons’ game, she added, “This experience was another blessing to look forward.”

To learn more about Anthem Home Run for Life, please visit www.daytondragons.com/hrfl.

In Other News
1
COVID vaccines encouraged for kids ahead of school
2
Kelley named president, CEO of United Way of Greater Dayton
3
Doctors here seeing COVID rebound cases similar to Biden case
4
Local governments receive first payments of opioid settlement
5
Monkeypox spread grows in Ohio, nationally

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top