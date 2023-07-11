Wayne Schools approve placing continuing permanent improvement levy on ballot

Wayne Local Schools will be placing a continuing, additional 1.65-mill general permanent improvements levy on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

The Board of Education approved a resolution to proceed at its Monday meeting to place the levy on the ballot. However, it will not increase taxes on property owners because it will take the place of the 25-year bond issue for the Waynesville High School construction that is expiring, according to Superintendent Sam Ison. The high school was built in 1998 and the middle school was constructed in the 1960s, he said.

Explore Waynesville school district celebrates new Performing Arts Center

“This levy will not increase taxes,” he said. “We are putting together a plan for the next five years.”

The proposed permanent improvements levy will generate about $645,000 a year and will cost a property owner about $58 per $100,000 of property valuation, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office.

Ison said the district would use the funds for overall ongoing maintenance of the district’s facilities. In addition, he said the district is looking a roofing projects and possibly replace the high school chillers which are 25 years old. The district is also looking at using the proposed revenues for those projects as well as building a sports complex, installing new bleachers inside the high school, renovate locker rooms and installing a new track and turf.

The Wayne Local School District completed a three-phase building project with completion of the $8 million Performing Arts Center in December 2022. The facility also houses the district’s administrative offices on the second floor of the 1956 wing. This was the project’s third phase.

The first phase was the construction of the new transportation facility and installing the underground utility lines; the second phase was the new $22 million-plus pre-kindergarten to sixth grade elementary school that opened August 2021; and the third and final phase included keeping the 1956 wing of the old elementary school that will be attached to the new Performing Arts Center.\