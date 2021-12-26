What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

I know there are many concerns about electric vehicles regarding total emissions and the effect on climate change. The electrical energy has to be created by the electrical grid that uses coal, natural gas or renewal sources. The emissions from centrally located power stations is easier to control than the emissions from thousands of vehicles. Most owners of electric vehicles charge them at night when electrical use is lower. This is achieved by programming the vehicle or the charging station at home to charge at a preset time interval. The vehicle can also be programmed to heat or cool the interior and prepare the high-voltage battery for use in the morning before leaving for work.

Regarding attaching a generator to charge the battery while driving, this is not practical. It takes power to rotate the generator, and this power comes from the electric drive motor. While it could charge the battery, the net result is less than what it takes to operate the generator.

