Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in Covington nursing home thefts

As part of a plea deal, Barnes O’Toole pleaded to a first-degree misdemeanor of tampering with records. The theft charge was dismissed by prosecutors. Judge Jeannine Pratt accepted the plea, ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing Oct. 3. Restitution will be discussed at sentencing.

A police report from the Covington Police Department said police were called to Stillwater Skilled Nursing Facility in January 2023 on a fraud complaint. A business representative said an employee was suspended and that patients were missing money from their accounts.

Police said the investigation showed Barnes O’Toole allegedly placed checks into her personal account and said she was purchasing items for some patients. “Some of the patients were aware and some of them were not,” the report stated.

Police stated she paid back “a good portion” of the money in checks, cash and Walmart gift cards after she allegedly was told law enforcement was involved. There was $57,407 determined taken, with all but $22,070 returned, according to an investigation report dated in January.

Barnes O’Toole faces up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine at sentencing.