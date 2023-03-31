How to activate and log in to your digital subscription account

You can log in anywhere a digital product asks for your credentials, or you can start by going to myaccount.daytondailynews.com. Select the blue LOG IN / RESET PASSWORD button under the ACCESS YOUR ACCOUNT section.

Be sure you are on the Log In tab and enter your email and password.

If you don’t remember your password, click the “Don’t remember your password?” link to reset it. If you need help resetting your password, click here.

Once you are logged in, you have unlimited access to DaytonDailyNews.com, SpringfieldNewsSun.com, Journal-News.com and Dayton.com as well as the ePaper from each publication and wide range of newsletters.

You will use your same log in information you just created for all websites and ePapers.

If you currently have a free-user account , you will need to link that account to your paid subscription account.

Start by going to myaccount.daytondailynews.com. If you are not logged in, select the blue LOG IN / RESET PASSWORD button under the ACCESS YOUR ACCOUNT section. Be sure you are on the log In tab and enter your user credentials. After logging in, you will be directed the the VERIFY YOUR SUBSCRIPTION page where you can link your free-user account to your subscription. If you are not brought directly to this page, go to the Log In box in upper right hand corner and there will be a link my account link to click. You will be directed to enter the last name the subscription is under in the box to the left, then choose one of three options to the right to link you account. Choose Account # if you know the subscription account number or choose Zip Code and House # or Zip code and Phone # to complete the link.

Depending on where you enter the process to link your account, your screens could look a little different like those that follow. You would follow the same steps.

Enter the last name the subscription is under in the first field and choose from one of the three option to link the account - Account #, Zip code and House # or Zip code and Phone #

Enter the appropriate information and then click Link My Account.

You will see a confirmation that your registration was successful.

You have successfully linked your account and now you have unlimited access to DaytonDailyNews.com, SpringfieldNewsSun.com, Journal-News.com and Dayton.com as well as the ePaper from each publication and wide range of newsletters.

If you have never set up an account with us , you will need to provide your email address and create a password.

To register your account for digital access, go to myaccount.daytondailynews.com and select the blue ACTIVATE button.

Click the Register tab in the pop-up and enter your email address and create a password. Make sure your password is between 7 and 19 characters and includes at least 1 number (0-9), 1 uppercase letter (A-Z) and 1 lowercase letter (a-z).

Next, you will need to link this account to your active subscription.

In the screen below you will enter your Last Name and then click the “Select an Option” field below Select A Look-Up Option.

The available options include your Account Number #, a combination of your Zip Code and Phone Number # or a combination of your Zip Code and House Number #.

Or you may be prompted with this window. Follow the same steps as above.

Enter the appropriate information and then click Continue or Link Your Account.

- Or -

You will receive a confirmation that your registration was successful.

That’s it!

As long as you are logged in, you have unlimited access to DaytonDailyNews.com, SpringfieldNewsSun.com, Journal-News.com and Dayton.com as well as the ePaper from each publication and wide range of newsletters.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@daytondailynews.com or call us at 1-888-397-6397.

Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to register your account.