How to share an article from the ePaper

40 minutes ago

You can share any story in the ePaper, whether you are using the web version ePaper or the ePaper app.

When using the ePaper online

Click on the Share icon in the top menu bar when viewing the ePaper edition or any of the three share icons (email, Facebook, Twitter) when viewing an article.

You can share the newspaper page or an article three ways - by email, Facebook or Twitter.

When using the ePaper app

Tap or click the Share button on the top menu bar or Share button within any article. You can share by email, Facebook and Twitter.

Once you select the share icon, you will be presented with the different ways you can share - by email, text, or various social media platforms.

Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to share a story from the web version ePaper.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@daytondailynews.com or call us at 1-888-397-6397.

