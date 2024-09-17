1 dead, 1 injured after weekend shooting in Dayton

A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday.
Jason Marshall, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, officers were dispatched to the first block of Shoop Avenue after 12:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.
On arrival, officers found Marshall, as well as a 50-year-old man who had also been shot.
The second man was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
This shooting is under investigation by detectives from the DPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives or to submit an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867 or via their website.
About the Author