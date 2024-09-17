1 dead, 1 injured after weekend shooting in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
X

A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday.

Jason Marshall, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, officers were dispatched to the first block of Shoop Avenue after 12:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Explore$5,000 reward available for information on Preble County camper arson fires

On arrival, officers found Marshall, as well as a 50-year-old man who had also been shot.

The second man was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

This shooting is under investigation by detectives from the DPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives or to submit an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867 or via their website.

In Other News
1
Man who fires 17 shots at woman in Harrison Twp., flees deputies gets...
2
$5,000 reward available for information on Preble County camper arson...
3
Butler County woman pleads guilty to shooting infant granddaughter
4
Dayton man gets at least 15 years for stabbing woman more than 30...
5
2022 Hamilton murder trial set for Monday

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.