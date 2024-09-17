1 dead, 1 injured after weekend shooting in Dayton

According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, officers were dispatched to the first block of Shoop Avenue after 12:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

On arrival, officers found Marshall, as well as a 50-year-old man who had also been shot.

The second man was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

This shooting is under investigation by detectives from the DPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives or to submit an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867 or via their website.