Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

1 dead after brothers shot at each other in yard, Hamilton police say

Police investigate a shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Police investigate a shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
Updated 1 hour ago
Man dies on way to Kettering Health Hamilton hospital.

A man is dead after a confrontation with his brother Monday night ended in a shooting in Hamilton.

The man went to his brother’s house at about 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Summer Street, where he was fatally shot during a fight with gunshots, according to Hamilton Police.

While paramedics were treating the man, his brother, Justin Scott Glenn, who was injured in the incident, drove to Kettering Health Hamilton. Glenn had a child with him who was not injured, according to police.

Glenn, 39, who lived at the Summer Street address, walked into the hospital lobby with a 9mm handgun and placed it on the front desk counter, according to police. Glenn is under indictment from Hamilton County for a felony drug charge and is not legally permitted to possess a firearm. He was arrested on the firearm violation, but has not been charged in connection to his brother’s death, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

The man died on the way to the hospital, according to police.

According to the police report, “(Scott) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Scott) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention.”

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the man who died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

This was an isolated incident and the department is not searching for any other suspects.

caption arrowCaption
Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

In Other News
1
2 arrested after Riverside police chase ends with SWAT standoff in...
2
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds to be arraigned this week
3
Yost claim that stimulus checks led to overdose deaths triggers debate
4
Miami Twp. man indicted is accused of injuring baby
5
13-year-old shot in Fairborn Sunday, another teen arrested

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top