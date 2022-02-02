1 in custody after fraud report leads to call for officer assistance in Dayton

One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a fraud report at a bank led to a call for officer assistance in Dayton Wednesday morning.
The fraud report was issued around 9:42 a.m. at DayMet Credit Union at 4988 Wagner Ford Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. During the incident a suspect ran away and was chased by an officer, according to initial reports. The officer managed to catch the suspect, who was then taken into custody.
During the incident, a signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued, resulting multiple officers responding to Wagner Ford Road.
It’s not clear what prompted the call for officer assistance, but no injuries were reported, a dispatch said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
