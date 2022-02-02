1 in custody after fraud report leads to call for officer assistance in Dayton

The fraud report was issued around 9:42 a.m. at DayMet Credit Union at 4988 Wagner Ford Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. During the incident a suspect ran away and was chased by an officer, according to initial reports. The officer managed to catch the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

During the incident, a signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued, resulting multiple officers responding to Wagner Ford Road.