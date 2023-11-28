1 in custody after shots fired during Kettering road rage incident

One person was taken into custody Thanksgiving night after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Kettering.
Police responded Thursday evening to the 2400 block of Woodman Drive for a report of shots fired, according to a Kettering police social media post.
Investigators determined a suspect fired multiple shots at another vehicle during a road rage incident.
No injuries were reported, and the suspect was taken into custody.
