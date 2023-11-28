1 in custody after shots fired during Kettering road rage incident

Nov 25, 2023
One person was taken into custody Thanksgiving night after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Kettering.

Police responded Thursday evening to the 2400 block of Woodman Drive for a report of shots fired, according to a Kettering police social media post.

Investigators determined a suspect fired multiple shots at another vehicle during a road rage incident.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect was taken into custody.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

