1 of 2 teens accused of shooting, killing man outside Dayton rec center pleads guilty

Credit: Montgomery County jail Credit: Montgomery County jail

As part of the agreements, Whitaker agreed to serve 15 years in prison, to pay $1,400 in restitution and to pay any restitution documented for the funeral expenses for the victim.

Whitaker is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6, 2025.

Whitaker was charged along with William Lamont Brown Jr., 19, of Clayton, who faces murder and complicity charges.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Their charges stem from Jan. 12, when officers responded to the rec center at 2100 W. Third St. on a report of a shooting around 12:25 p.m. The report led the rec center and nearby Roosevelt Elementary School to go on lockdown as police searched for the suspects.

According to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, Whitaker reportedly displayed a firearm during a robbery of three men.

“Mr. Whitaker conspired with several other people to set up and complete the robbery. During the robbery, Isaiah Murray was shot and killed as a proximate result,” the affidavit said.

Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns said previously that numerous shots were fired, including one round that hit a window at the rec center.

A 911 caller said that he was pulling into the parking lot when he heard gunshots, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records said.

“There was just a shooting,” the caller said. “Somebody definitely got shot. It looked like the guy shot him, he went down and then the guy shot him again.”