1 shot in downtown Dayton

1 hour ago
One person has been shot on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of S. Jefferson Street at 5:31 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

One person was shot, dispatchers said, but that person’s injuries and whether they were taken to the hospital is unclear.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

