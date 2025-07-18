Man sentenced on gun, other charges connected to investigation into teen’s death

Six years of the sentence comes after Fitchpatrick pleaded no contest to two counts of having weapons under disability and one count each of tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons, all felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business and resisting arrest. A handgun from the incident was forfeited.

That sentence is to be served consecutively to two other grand theft cases, in which he was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7,126 in restitution.

Fitchpatrick was charged with the obstruction and weapons violations following the death of 14-year-old Lizaiah LaMeir Burdette.

Burdette was found shot around 1:40 a.m. April 29 and later died at the hospital.

A Dayton police report for the shooting said that a 26-year-old man was arrested connected to the investigation, but redacted his name.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the man was Fitchpatrick, and said that while investigating the shooting police contacted Fitchpatrick.

In an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, police said that at around 3:30 p.m., officers tried to make contact with him while he was in an alleyway in the 1000 block of Kammer Avenue.

Investigators said in the affidavit that Fitchpatrick was a suspect in a “separate incident” but did not say whether that incident was Burdette’s shooting.

When police tried to contact Fitchpatrick, he ran, the affidavit said. Officers chased him, giving commands for him to stop, before finally catching up to him and taking him to the ground.

Investigators said that once handcuffed, he admitted to having a 9mm firearm in his waistband, which he is prohibited from having due to two prior felony convictions, according to court documents.