1 shot, several detained after gun theft, shooting, searches in Harrison Twp., Trotwood

On Tuesday, deputies were called to the same house for a shooting report.

This time, the release said, the homeowner said he confronted two male suspects that had entered his home, and shots were fired before the two fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office said they found two people in the area, one of whom had a gunshot wound.

In scanner traffic, officials said that he was limping.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds and was later released and taken to the Montgomery County Jail, according to the release.

As deputies investigated, the sheriff’s office said that they identified more suspects, then obtained and executed search warrants at multiple locations in Trotwood.

Several people were detained, and deputies seized a vehicle believed to be involved in the burglary.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, the release said.