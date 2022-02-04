1 transported to hospital in early morning stabbing in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing early Friday morning in Dayton.
The stabbing was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Haller Avenue.
The person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Additional information about their injuries was not available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
