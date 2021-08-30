100 speeding tickets issued in one day on U.S. 35 during focused enforcement

More than 100 traffic citations were issued in one day last week on U.S. 35 during focused traffic enforcement by police and authorities say they will continue to run the operations in hopes of lowering speeds and preventing fatal crashes.
The Dayton Service Initiative, a collaboration between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Police and Trotwood Police, announced the results after they set up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25 on U.S. 35 between Interstate 75 and Smithville Road.
In total there were 108 total traffic stops. Law enforcement said they gave out 100 speeding tickets with 90 of those going to drivers traveling greater than 20 mph over the speed limit.
There also were 19 seat belt tickets, seven citations for driving without a driver’s license, 11 tickets for driving under suspension, five tickets for equipment violations and three warnings handed out.
“The goal is to reduce fatal crashes and to save lives,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Geoffrey Freeman said. “That’s the number one goal. And how we are trying to accomplish this … is through education, awareness and enforcement. And when you’re driving those speeds you usually expect a ticket.”
The Dayton Service Initiative was announced earlier this month where the collection of agencies are using statistics and citizen complaints to target problem areas throughout Montgomery County. Those areas include U.S. 35, I-75, Selma Avenue and others.
Freeman said it is not uncommon for drivers on U.S. 35 to travel at a high rate of speed.
“When we work down there, and we work down there quite often, more than just the initiative, and that’s pretty much what you get on 35,” he said.
The speed limit on U.S. 35 is 55 mph, Freeman said.
“The goal of this whole initiative is to make people aware,” he said, adding that people often slow down when they see a police cruiser.
“Us being visible is what we’re going to be doing here,” he said.
Freeman also said the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out this weekend patrolling highways during the holiday weekend.