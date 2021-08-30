100 speeding tickets issued in one day on U.S. 35 during focused enforcement

The Dayton Service Initiative was announced earlier this month where the collection of agencies are using statistics and citizen complaints to target problem areas throughout Montgomery County. Those areas include U.S. 35, I-75, Selma Avenue and others.

Freeman said it is not uncommon for drivers on U.S. 35 to travel at a high rate of speed.

“When we work down there, and we work down there quite often, more than just the initiative, and that’s pretty much what you get on 35,” he said.

The speed limit on U.S. 35 is 55 mph, Freeman said.

“The goal of this whole initiative is to make people aware,” he said, adding that people often slow down when they see a police cruiser.

“Us being visible is what we’re going to be doing here,” he said.

Freeman also said the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out this weekend patrolling highways during the holiday weekend.